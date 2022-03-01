HyperX Customer Appreciation Event: HyperX Loot Drop 2

HyperX Offer Global Fan Appreciation Promotions During 2nd Annual HyperX Loot Drop
HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced a global fan appreciation sales event called HyperX Loot Drop 2. HyperX Loot Drop 2 is a globally coordinated event for deals around the world with award-winning HyperX products available at discounted prices. A "one of kind" globally implemented initiative that runs during the month of March with exact dates varying by country and participating etailers and retailers.
HyperX Loot Drop is a global celebration of gaming fans to show support for the gaming community and HyperX fans by offering HyperX award-winning products at exceptional discounts. The event provides reduced pricing on gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones and more.
In this challenging time of a pandemic, chip shortages, and supply chain difficulties, HyperX is working with etailer and retailer partners worldwide and offering products used by professional gamers, streams, sports professionals, and gamers of all types and game genres. For more information on deals in participating countries, please visit HyperX Loot Drop. Pricing on HyperX.com is subject to change without notice. Retailers' pricing may vary.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.
1Length of promotions vary depending on the region and participating etailer/ retailer
About HyperX
For 19 years, HyperX's mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of "WE'RE ALL GAMERS," HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.
About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.
Editor's Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice) or mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com. Press images can be found in the press room here.
HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005042/en/
