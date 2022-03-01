Global Drug-Device Combinations Markets Report 2022: Data from 2020, Estimates from 2021, & CAGR Projections Through 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Markets for Drug-Device Combinations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report will provide a detailed introduction to and exploration of the drug-device combination market.
Growth of the global market is attributed to the factors such as the wide range of potential applications of drug-device combinations, the increasing number of diseases and the recent approvals of novel drug-device combination products.
This report analyzes the market trends of drug-device combination products with data from 2020, estimates from 2021, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2026 (forecast period 2021-2026) and regional markets of the drug-device combination product market.
This report will highlight the current and future market potential of drug-device combinations along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. Regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints and opportunities will be covered in the current report. The report also covers market projections for 2026, and the market share for key market players.
Drug-device combinations are used in drug delivery in various disease treatments. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is another factor driving this market. According to U.S. Census estimates, people aged 65+ will make up nearly a quarter of the U.S. population by 2060. Studies show that nearly 60% (150 million) of Americans have at least one chronic disease, and 45% (100 million) have more than one. It is estimated that by 2023, the number of chronic disease cases will increase to 230 million (42% of the total U.S. population).
Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China and India are going to be covered within the regional segment. For market estimates, data are going to be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast values for 2026.
Report Includes
- 47 tables
- An overview of the global market for drug-device combination products
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for drug-device combinations by type, application, and region
- Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major players, including Abbott, Boston Scientific Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and Sanofi S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- What's New in This Update?
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Wide Range of Potential Applications of Combinations Products
- Increasing Number of Diseases
- Recent Approvals and Launch of Novel Drug-device Combination Products
- Restraints
- Limitations Associated with Drug-Device Combination Products
- Regulatory Challenges
- Opportunities
- Key Players Focusing on Inorganic Strategies in the Drug-Device Combination Products Market
Chapter 4 Market Overview
- Market Insights
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Review
- Product Recalls
- Product Pipeline
- Market Trends
- Future Perspective
- Strategies and Developments
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19
- Overview
- COVID-19 Crisis
- Impact on Market for Drug-Device Combination Products
- Current Outlook
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Drug/Biologic-Device Combination Products
- Drug Eluting Stents (DES)
- Prefilled Syringe (PFS)
- Inhalers
- Nebulizer
- Wound Care Products
- Implants
- Antimicrobial Catheters
- Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
- Transdermal Patches
- Others
- Drug-Biologic Drug-Device Combination Products
- Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC)
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
- Others
- Drug and Device and Biologic Combination Products
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Metabolic Disorders
- Respiratory Diseases
- Wound Care
- Orthopedic Conditions
- Oncology
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Abbott
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Bd
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cosmed Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Medtronic Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Stryker Corp.
- Terumo Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/accx6r
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005684/en/
