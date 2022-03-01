Weather Forecasting Services Market by Industry, Forecasting Type, Purpose, Organization Size and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Weather Forecasting Services Market by Industry (Aviation, Agriculture, Marine, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Retail, Media), Forecasting Type (Nowcast, Short, Medium, Extended, Long), Purpose, Organization Size, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The weather forecasting services market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.
The insurance segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period
Typically includes aviation, transport & logistics, media, insurance, retail, construction & mining, marine, agriculture, energy & utilities, and oil & gas, among others are considered in the weather forecasting services market. The insurance industry is estimated to be account for the largest share in the weather forecasting services market.
The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on the organization size, the weather forecasting services market has been segmented into large enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. the small and medium-sized enterprises is estimated to growth at a highest CAGR in the weather forecasting services market during the forecast period. Weather forecasting services offer cost-efficiency, improved scalability, 24x7 availability, and enhanced decision-making. Hence, SMEs are expected to adopt weather forecasting services at a high rate, as cost-effectiveness is important for these organizations.
The short range forecast type segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period
Based on forecasting type, the weather forecasting services market is segmented into nowcast, short range, medium range and long range forecasting type. the short range forecasting type is estimated to lead the weather forecasting services market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for short-range forecasts by the event management industry to plan sports and social events. Also, increasing demand for short range weather forecasting in renewables and oil & gas industry verticals.
North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2021
The weather forecasting services industry has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the weather forecasting services market in 2021. Weather forecasting technologies have been widely adopted across most industries in North America. The region has a large presence of prominent technology players focusing on innovations. Organizations in this region were the early adopters of advanced technologies. Technological advancements, such as improvements in data analytics and computer forecast models and an increase in the use of supercomputers delivering more computing power, are working in favor of the market in North America. The focus on focused on implementing the latest WFS technologies to make accurate weather forecasting is driving the growth of weather forecasting services market in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Integration of Weather Forecasting Services by Transport and Logistics Sectors
- Demand for Weather Forecasting Services in Modern-Day Agriculture
- Improving Safety in Airplane Operations
- Rise in Climate-Changing Patterns Resulting in Uncertainties Related to Rainfall
- Increase in Weather Monitoring for Disaster Management
Restraints
- Dynamic Nature of Atmospheric Variables
- Complexity and Lack of Specialized Weather Forecasting Models
Opportunities
- Growth of Renewable Energy Sector
- Increasing Computing Capabilities by Supercomputers
- Use of High-End Radars and Satellites for Weather Monitoring
- Use of Big Data Analytics in Weather Forecasting Services
Challenges
- Lack of Effective Automation
- Frequent Occurrence of False Weather Alarms
- Operational Challenges for Weather Forecasting Companies due to COVID-19
Companies Mentioned
- The Weather Company
- Accuweather Inc.
- Fugro
- Dtn
- Stormgeo
- Bmt Group Ltd.
- Enav S.P.A.
- Precision Weather
- Tomorrow.Io
- Global Weather Corporation
- Met Office
- Skyview Systems Ltd.
- Speedwell Weather Ltd.
- Customweather
- Weather Routing Inc.
- Earth Networks
- Jupiter Intelligence
- Meteosim
- Understory
- Tempoquest
- Ubimet GmbH
- Weatherbell Analytics LLC
- Saildrone
- Skymet Weather Services Pvt.Ltd.
- Meteologic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dj1oz5
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005682/en/
