Regis Corporation Announces the Additions of Andra Terrell and Jamie Suarez to Leadership Team

Regis Corporation RGS, a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising hair salons, announces two key additions to the executive leadership team. Andra Terrell joins the company as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Jamie Suarez is promoted to Senior Vice President, Merchandising & Education.

"Andra and Jaime are both leaders in their respective professions. Their extensive expertise in franchising and the beauty industry will be instrumental in propelling us forward for the next chapter of growth at Regis," said Matt Doctor, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "What resonated most with me about Andra is how she leads with building and cultivating relationships," continued Mr. Doctor. "Jamie represents a connection to the stylist community that is unparalleled, and having that connection represented on the leadership team is key in this industry."

Most recently Ms. Terrell was Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary of Cajun Operating Company for the Church's Chicken® and Texas Chicken® brands. She assisted with the launch of food delivery and order-ahead-pay ahead, as well as its global rebranding and technology efforts.

Ms. Terrell added, "I am thrilled to join Regis for the opportunity to help cement the relationship between Regis and its franchisees because we are better together. I am a firm believer that companies working in concert with their franchisees are able to better serve customers and achieve sustainable results."

Ms. Terrell specializes in franchise law and brings more than 25 years of experience to Regis. As the Assistant General Counsel - Franchise for Luxottica Retail, she served Pearle Vision® and other franchised eyewear brands, including Oakley® and Sunglass Hut®. She was also the Assistant General Counsel for General Nutrition Centers, Inc., Franchise Counsel for Precision Tune Auto Care, Inc. and General Counsel of Decorating Den Systems, Inc.

Ms. Terrell received her Juris Doctorate from Howard University and her Bachelor of Arts degree in Natural Sciences and History of Science from The Johns Hopkins University.

Mr. Suarez is a beauty industry veteran with 25 years of combined salon operations and education experience at Regis. In his new role, Mr. Suarez is charged with ongoing partnerships with distributors and vendors, testing and choosing retail and back bar assortments and collaborating with internal and external partners. He will continue to lead the technical education team responsible for stylist technical development programs, including a Train-the-Trainer program. He created The Education Playground, an innovative education application, built from the ground up to enable the ongoing delivery of digital education to more than 30,000 stylists across North America.

"I am passionate about this industry and look forward to creating strategies that help franchisees grow their businesses with the right combination of services and retail assortments, in addition to developing stylists with the latest trends and techniques," Mr. Suarez said.

Mr. Suarez is a licensed cosmetologist and a member on the board of directors for Empire Beauty Schools, where he assists in student education, supports the entry of new talent into the industry and shares successful hiring practices with franchisees.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation RGS is a leader in the beauty salon industry. As of December 31, 2021, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,779 locations worldwide. Regis' locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

