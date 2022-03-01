Lumicademy Named Winner in the Globee Awards 18th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®

Award-winning live education and training platform recognized as Company Innovation of the Year for leadership and innovation in security

Lumicademy, the platform solution for live education and training, today announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Lumicademy a winner in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. Lumicademy was recognized for Company Innovation of the Year for tackling the pandemic with innovative ways.

Lumicademy - Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards winner (Graphic: Business Wire)

These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. More than 55 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

"We are honored to be recognized for our leadership and commitment to our customers and their security needs," said Allen Drennan, Co-Founder & CTO, Lumicademy. "During the pandemic, corporate virtual training has become a must-have for companies in a cross-section of industries, and Lumicademy goes beyond basic security to provide privacy."

Lumicademy provides educators and their IT administrators, HR and corporate trainers and enterprise businesses the powerful live classroom tools that are created specifically for education and employee training. We provide services to the education sector, private and public companies, as well as government institutions.

Lumicademy also integrates with business tools including Slack, Zapier and Hubspot, providing organizations with the ability to provide comprehensive and seamless solutions for virtual training, meetings and even onboarding programs.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business and Communications Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Lumicademy

Headquartered in San Diego, Lumicademy is the award-winning platform solution for live education and training. Engaging students and educators alike, Lumicademy provides the ability to interact in a live video meeting and view presentations with screen shares, document shares, annotations and whiteboards - securely and safely. Educators and learners can live chat with peers in up to 100 languages, and enjoy the learning capabilities traditional platforms cannot offer, with an unlimited amount of users joining in the classroom experience. For more information, please visit https://www.lumicademy.com/ and join the conversation at Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

