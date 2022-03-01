Australia Embedded Finance Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 46.4% to Reach $3,853.2 Million in 2022 - Forecast to 2029 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Australia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2021 Embedded Finance Survey, Embedded Finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 46.4% on annual basis to reach US$3,853.2 million in 2022.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 29.4% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$3,853.2 million in 2022 to reach US$15,989.9 million by 2029.

Embedded finance is a new trend in Australia, but it's gaining traction at a significant pace. The Australian fintech industry is highly diverse and is one of the leading countries in the Asia-pacific region, in terms of product innovation. New-age fintech start-ups in Australia are capitalizing on the booming embedded payment market by catering to customers' ever-increasing needs for a seamless payment experience. The pandemic has further pushed the embedded payments demand growth alongside rising digital shopfronts.

In Australia, new-age insurtech startups are taking advantage of the growing embedded insurance industry by serving customers' ever-increasing demands. The traditional insurance industry in Australia has been transformed by the sluggish response of incumbents, easy availability of investment funds, and a high degree of flexibility and agility. Moreover, the embedded insurance industry is witnessing strong growth in Australia due to the rise of the e-commerce industry.

Market players in this industry are aggressively partnering with different businesses across industry verticals, including travel, auto, retail, fintech, and gig platform, to capitalize on the growing trend of embedded insurance services. Australian insurtech firms are also raising funds to expand their services globally and capture a larger market share.

In August 2021, Australian insurtech firm, Open raised US$31 million in its Series B funding round. The funding round led by Kiwi VC Movac and Latitude in the UK has brought the total capital raised by Open to US$53 million. Notably, the firm plans to use the recently raised funding round to expand its services in the United Kingdom and New Zealand over the next 12 months.

The publisher projects that market players in the embedded insurance industry in Australia will continue to expand their reach in this segment over the next four to eight quarters. The publisher expects traditional insurers and insurtech players to customize coverage to incorporate differing customer needs and extended data points with more data and greater computing power.

Moreover, foreign players are also eyeing to expand their services into the Australian embedded lending market through partnerships and collaborations.

The United States-based Tavant AI-powered digital technology provider announced today that it had formed a strategic alliance with Hay Group, an Australian fintech company, to bring the full range of payment and lending capabilities to the Australian financial market.

Moreover, foreign players are also eyeing to expand their services into the Australian embedded payment market through partnerships and collaborations. Additionally, the Australian government is searching for the best methods to upgrade its present financial regulatory infrastructure to improve digital wallets & contactless payments scenarios. The government's push towards technologically advanced payment methods is anticipated to propel market growth.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.

Scope

Australia Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Australia Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Australia Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Australia Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Australia Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

