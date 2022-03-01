The Worldwide Acerola Extract Industry is Expected to Reach $24 Million by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Acerola Extract Market by Application (Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, and Beverages), Form (Dry and Liquid), Nature (Conventional and Organic), Functionality and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global acerola extract market size is estimated to be valued at USD 16 Million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 24 Million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.6%, in terms of value.
The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness among consumers and a rise in the consumption of natural food products. North America region accounted for the market share in the acerola extract market owing to the rising investments and consumers' demand for clean label products in the region. However, one of the restraining factors is the side effects associated with the excessive consumption of acerola-based vitamin C.
By application, the bakery products segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share in the market during the forecast period
Based on application, the bakery products segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share in the market during the forecast period. The acerola extract is used in cakes, pastries, and other sweet bakery products as a natural alternative to ascorbic acid, with acerola as a dough improver. The acerola extract in bakery products also leads to a significant increase in the shelf-life of these products.
By form, the dry segment is estimated to account for the largest share
The dry segment of the acerola extract is dominating the market. The dry form of the acerola extract is preferred by food & beverage manufacturers because of the numerous benefits offered. The acerola extract available in the dry form is easy to handle and store compared to the liquid form, thus it is easy to transport.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study. Asia Pacific's growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness of healthy dietary habits among consumers and the rising demand for clean label products, which are environmentally sustainable. An increasing number of startups, such as Hangzhou Muhua Bio-Tech Co., Ltd (China), Herbo Nutra (India), Herbal Creative (India), and Vital Herbs (India), are established in the region. These startups offer different forms of acerola extracts in both conventional and organic nature.
The acerola extract market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (Middle East and Africa).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Health Benefits Provided by Acerola Extract and Its Increasing Applications in the Food & Beverage Industry
- Rising Demand for Food & Beverage Products with an Extended Shelf Life
- Rising Demand for Natural Antioxidants in the Meat & Poultry Industry
Restraints
- Easy Availability of Substitutes
- Side Effects Associated with the Excessive Consumption of Acerola-Based Vitamin C
Opportunities
- Growing Trend of Clean-Label Products Across the Global Food & Beverage Industry
Challenges
- Stringent Government Regulations are One of the Major Challenges of the Market
