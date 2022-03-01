Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Outlook Report 2022: Opportunity and Demand Analysis & Market Forecasts, 2019-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Outlook: Opportunity And Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period.

Irritable bowel syndrome is one of the foremost common disorders that affect the massive intestine. It causes cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, gas, and constipation. The disease is additionally referred to as irritable bowel syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome, spastic colitis, and irritable colon. The rising prevalence of target disease, including increasing uptake of medicine for an equivalent, is driving the market.

Rising commercialization of existing products in several regions is predicted to accelerate growth over the forecast period

A robust pipeline with symptom-specific indications and subsequent launches within the forecast period is predicted to spice up the market.

According to International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders, 2019, the worldwide prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome is around 10-15%. Furthermore, there are between 2.4 and 3.5 million annual physician visits for IBS within the U.S. consistent with an equivalent source.

Consistent with the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, approximately one in five adults within the U.S. are suffering from irritable bowel syndrome. Irritable bowel syndrome shows a good range of symptoms, so, the treatment is set on the predominance of the symptoms like, in pain predominant patients, antispasmodic agents or tricyclic antidepressants are used. The prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome is more predominant in females than in males.

Consistent with the International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders, 2 in 3 IBS sufferers are female. A number of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration-approved drugs for relieving the symptoms related to IBS are Lotronex (Alosetron), Amitiza (Lubiprostone), Linzess (Linaclotide), and Xifaxan (Rifaximin).

Xifaxan-type to Make Crucial Contribution to Growth of Irritable bowel syndrome

As per the type, the market is segmented on the idea of type into Diarrhea-predominant (IBS-D) and Constipation-predominant (IBS-C). IBS-C was the most important revenue-generating segment in 2018 due to the factors like increasing prevalence and rising uptake of medicine like Linzess/Constella and Amitiza.

Furthermore, the segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest rate of growth within the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market over the forecast period thanks to the expected launch of promising products like SYN-010 and Tenapanor, which are currently under clinical trials. Allergan, Ironwood, Astellas, and AstraZeneca are a number of the main players operating during this segment.

As per the product, leading products developed for the treatment of symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome include Xifaxan, Linzess/Constella, Viberzi, and Amitiza. Linzess/Constella (Linaclotide) was estimated to be the most important revenue-generating product segment in 2018 due to factors like rising adoption of the merchandise in major regions like the U.S., U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan. Furthermore, Linzess witnessed a big rate of growth in Japan in 2018.

The Linzess/Constella segment is estimated to register the fastest growth over the course of the forecast period. Linaclotide is marketed by Ironwood and Allergan in the U.S. as Linzess and is marketed by Allergan in Europe under the name Constella. In Japan and China, Astellas and AstraZeneca have the exclusive rights to develop and market linaclotide as Linzess respectively.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Irritable bowel syndrome market

North America is estimated to steer the worldwide market in 2019, due to growing awareness regarding the condition and presence of major players within the region, like Abbott, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ardelyx Inc., and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The European market is predicted to garner significant market share due to the rising prevalence of IBS and the growing commercialization of the IBS treatment products. Consistent with a report published by Allergan Inc., the prevalence of IBS in Europe in 2016 was 7.1%. The irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is that the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the presence of a giant patient population affected by IBS and the increasing geriatric population within the region.

The market in South America is predicted to garner significant market share due to the increasing incidence rate of IBS. The center East & Africa irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is predicted to demonstrate the least growth due to the low awareness regarding the disease and its treatment, especially within the African region.

Players to Focus on Irritable bowel syndrome market

These companies are involved in product approvals, mergers, partnerships, and other such strategic activities to grow within the market.

Allergan plc

Abbott (US)

Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Bausch Health (Canada)

Ardelyx, Inc. (US)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

