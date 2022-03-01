Singapore Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Report 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Singapore Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Singapore's gift card industry is expected to grow by 11.7% on annual basis to reach US$1183.5 million in 2022
Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Singapore remains strong. The gift card industry in Singapore is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.5% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$1059.9 million in 2021 to reach US$1700.1 million by 2026.
Increase in corporate incentives boosting sales of virtual gift cards in Singapore
In times of the global pandemic, businesses across industry verticals in Singapore are looking for ways to improve their employee engagement programs. This has led to increased spending on corporate incentives such as gift cards and meal coupons over the last four to eight quarters. The trend also supported the virtual gift cards market's growth in Singapore.
- According to Q3 2021 data from Deliveroo for Work (DfW), the corporate arm of Deliveroo, DfW has experienced an increase of 400% month-on-month in the sales of virtual gift cards, which allows firms to provide one-time-off incentives. According to the company, businesses from the tech and fintech sectors have purchased the most virtual gift cards for their employees in Singapore in Q3 2021. For individual meal allowances, DfW has experienced an increase of 135% compared to Q3 2020.
- The announcement and extension of the Stabilization Phase in Singapore have further set the tone for the growth of the corporate gift card segment. Consequently, virtual gift cards are projected to stay in demand for corporate firms in the next three to four quarters.
Gift card providers are focusing on launching digital platforms and merchant acquisition to gain market share in Singapore
With more and more consumers are adopting digital channels in the country, the majority of the gift card players are launching a fully digital platform to gain market share in Singapore.
- Several players, including Giftano and Mooments, have launched an online digital gifting platform, which allows both individuals as well as corporates in the country to buy gift cards seamlessly. Notably, this is helping gift card providers to reach more consumers efficiently, thereby increasing their market share.
- Some of the other strategies that are being pursued by gift card providers to increase their market share are having an extensive merchant network and market expansion. For instance, both Giftano and Mooments offer gift cards for well-known brands such as Lazada, Grab, and Zalora, among several others.
Projected growth in e-commerce is expected to drive the adoption of gift cards in Singapore
Despite being a small island nation, the e-commerce market in Singapore is one of the largest in Southeast Asia. The growth in the e-commerce sector has been accelerated ever since the start of the global pandemic.
Notably, e-commerce sales are projected to hit US$8.2 billion in 2021. This growth in the Singaporean e-commerce industry, along with the rising number of online shoppers, is driving the adoption of gift cards in the country.
Scope
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers
- NTUC FairPrice Co-operative Pte Ltd
- Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd
- Shen Siong Supermarket Pte Ltd
- Takashimaya Co Ltd
- Mustafa Holdings Pte Ltd
- Courts Asia Ltd
- Al Futtaim Group LLC
- Yamada Denki Co Ltd
Total Spend on Gifts in Singapore
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Singapore
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Singapore
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Singapore
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Singapore
- By Functional Attribute
-
By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days
2. Milestone Celebration
3. Self-Use
4. Other
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Singapore
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Singapore
- By Functional Attribute
-
By Occasion1. Employee Incentive
2. Sales Incentive
3. Consumer Incentive
- By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Singapore
- Food & Beverage
- Health, Wellness & Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
- Books & Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants & Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Singapore
- Ecommerce & Department Stores
- Restaurants & Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Singapore
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2umj11
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005644/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.