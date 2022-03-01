Ink Resin Market by Resin Type, Technology, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ink Resin Market by Resin Type (Modified Rosins, Hydrocarbon, Modified Cellulose), by Technology (Oil, Solvent, Water, UV-curable), by Application (Printing & Publication, Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards & Cartons) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ink resins market is estimated to be USD 3.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The UV-curable-based technology to witness fastest growth of ink resins market.

The use of UV-curable inks in the US in the packaging market continues to increase, especially with the introduction of low migration inks that support current global and regional regulations. Key advantages of UV-cured inks are solvent-free inks resulting in lower insurance, high level of product resistance, ease of usage, and flexibility to accommodate various sizes and variety of print jobs. Solvent-based inks continue to be the largest technology segment. The main resin used is low viscosity nitrocellulose (NC), which is featured in more than 70% of all solvent-based liquid inks. Liquid media, based on NC, disperse pigment reasonably well, have a good balance between viscosity and solids content, have low odor, print well, and are compatible with a large number of media based on other polymers.

The gravure printing process to be largest of ink resins market.

Gravure and flexographic printing processes continue to replace lithographic inks in several applications with the growing packaging segment. The digital printing process is rapidly gaining market share owing to the shift from ink media to electronic media in the publication sector. Other printing processes such as letterpress have become obsolete and are losing market share to the flexographic and gravure processes.

The printing & publication to be the largest application of ink resins market.

There is a high potential for demand growth of ink resins from the flexible packaging and corrugated cardboard & cartons segments during 2021-2026 due to improved living standard in developing countries and increased demand for food security.

The demand for resins from the printing & publication segment is declining due to the shift toward the digital media and the Internet in addition to the decline in demand from the newspaper and magazine industry.

APAC is the largest ink resins market in the forecast period.

APAC is projected to lead the ink resins market and this dominance is expected to continue till 2026. APAC encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development. The growth of the region is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate coupled with heavy investments across industries such as printing & publication, flexible packaging, corrugated cardboards & cartons. The key players of the ink resins market are expanding their production capacities in APAC, especially in China and India. The advantages of shifting production to APAC are the low cost of production, availability of skilled and cheap labor, and the ability to serve the local emerging market in a better manner.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Improved Supply of Raw Materials for Ink Resins

Rising Packaging and Energy-Curable Inks Industries

Environmental Concerns, Growing Awareness, and Stringent Regulations

New Ink Resin Technologies

Restraints

Volatile Raw Material Prices and Fluctuations in Demand due to Competition from Other Industries Using Resins

Unstable Geopolitical Situations

Increasing Consolidation Among Ink Resin Suppliers

Opportunities

Renewed Interest in Water-Based Inks

Eb Curing Picking Up Interest Among Food Packagers

Challenges

Lower Cost and Improved Performance of Resins

Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies

Competition with Larger Industries with Higher Purchasing Power for Important Raw Materials

Companies Mentioned

Lawter

Basf Se

Covestro Ag

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries Ag

Kraton Corporation

Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Indulor Chemie GmbH

Igm Resins

Flint Group

Dic Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Arkema

Ingevity

Resinall Corp

Gellner Industrial LLC

Kane International Corporation

Vil Resins

D.R. Coats, Ink & Resins Pvt. Ltd.

Allnex Group

Setco Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Saudi Industrial Resins Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/846j4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005653/en/