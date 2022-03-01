March on with Free Spins at Juicy Stakes

Nearly 400 Free Spins up for grabs this week
March already? Time flies when you're having fun. And it's all about fun at Juicy Stakes Casino, who are kicking off the new month with a Slot of the Month and a feast of Free Spins.
First up is something sure to make you go "oh la, la" – over 250 Free Spins for the March Slot of the Month, Return to Paris. This cops ‘n' robbers-themed favorite is a French fancy among players, and you can lock up your Free Spins simply by depositing between now and March 31st using any of the special bonus codes.
A $25 deposit with NIGHT30 gets you 30 Free Spins, while $50 using NIGHT60 gets you twice as many. Pop in the code NIGHT80 with a $75 deposit for 80 Free Spins – and then for 100 big ones, deposit $100 with the bonus code NIGHT100. That's 270 Free Spins in total. An absolute steal!
If you're feeling hungry for even more, you're in luck with another Casino Spins Special. Two more great slots and over 100 Free Spins up for grabs between now and March 6th.
Firstly, fire up the red-hot Dragon Watch and claim 40 Free Spins by depositing $25 while using DRAGONS40. Then use SANDS70 plus a $50 deposit to get 70 more – which can be claimed on Sands of Egypt, a delight in the desert where you could unearth hidden treasure.
John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: "Our featured game for March is Return to Paris, and it's a deserved Slot of the Month. It's almost criminal how good this slot is!
"With almost 400 Free Spins up for grabs across the first week of March and the rest of the month, it's a great time to get involved with Juicy. The best spins in life are free!
ENDS
Editor's notes:
About Juicy Stakes Casino:
Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005641/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.