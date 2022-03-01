WAATR Introduces HydroCap: Sustainable Hydration Accessory for Eco-Conscious Enthusiasts

HydroCap fits all major brands of wide-mouth bottles and purifies water, while self-cleaning your bottle with dual UVC LEDs and zero waste

WAATR, creator of the CrazyCap, is now launching HydroCap, a sustainable hydration accessory for eco-conscious enthusiasts. HydroCap is a game-changing bottle cap that fits all major brands of wide-mouth water bottles, including Hydro Flask, Iron Flask, Klean Kanteen, and many others. HydroCap offers clean and safe water for everyone everywhere with zero dependability on single-use plastic and zero waste.

HydroCap builds on the technology of CrazyCap to bring even more purification to more reusable water bottles. It uses two powerful 20mW UVC LEDs which provide 100,000,000X purification against a wide range of bio-contaminants including bacteria, viruses and pathogens. There is no other bottle on the market which can achieve such a high level of purification using UVC technology (besides WAATR's own bottle, PureMax 4D).

HydroCap also self-cleans your bottle by periodically turning on these powerful UVC LEDs to disinfect your bottle so it doesn't smell moldy or musty. We also built this cap with tons of safety features to ensure safe use of the product by age groups 10 and above. "We want to empower people with zero-waste solutions and technologies in an effort to leave this world better than we found it. Whether you are a VSCO girl or an eco-conscious enthusiast we got you covered," said Founder & CEO of WAATR, Rakesh Guduru, Ph.D..

Rakesh created WAATR after getting sick from drinking contaminated bottled water, which led him to lose confidence in all water sources, especially while traveling. He named WAATR's first product CrazyCap, because many of the people who heard about the idea called it "crazy" since the cap purifies water in one minute using just light (no use of chemicals, filtering materials, or a need to boil water). Yet this once crazy idea is currently providing clean and safe drinking water to over 100,000 people. CrazyCap has earned numerous awards and honorable mentions, such as one of TIME Magazine Best Inventions 2020, Outdoor Retailer Best Inventions 2020, Women's Health Fit Tech Award 2021, and CNET Best Overall Self-Cleaning Bottle (2020, 2021, 2022).

About WAATR: WAATR is a technology startup that changes the entire life cycle of water. Our flagship products are rechargeable, screw-on caps that feature embedded UVC LEDs which destroy microorganisms and pathogens, turning water from untrusted sources into drinkable/potable goodness.

WAATR believes in a world where everyone, everywhere, can access clean, safe, drinking water to elevate their quality of life in the most sustainable way. Our HydroCap and CrazyCap are fully sustainable solutions designed to work with existing products on the market, in an effort to reduce industrial waste and reduce carbon footprint. These bottle caps seamlessly integrate with other popular reusable water bottles like Hydro Flask, Iron Flask, Simple Modern, Hydro Cell, ThermoFlask, Klean Kanteen, S'well, Mira, etc. We offer a 30-day risk-free trial, along with a lifetime warranty. So what are you waiting for? Switch your bottle cap today, and unlock a true eco-conscious lifestyle.

