ACIA Aero Leasing Appoints Marina Litvak as General Counsel

ACIA Aero Leasing ("ACIA"), a leading provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services, announced today the appointment of Marina Litvak as the company's General Counsel.

"We're very excited to welcome Marina onboard as we continue to enlist top-tier talent and build out our leadership team," said Mick Mooney, ACIA Aero Leasing's Chief Executive Officer.

Litvak is an asset finance solicitor with more than 15 years of experience in executing a wide range of international and domestic asset and structured finance transactions, particularly in aviation and shipping.

"I am thrilled to be joining the leadership team at ACIA, and I look forward to leveraging my background and industry experiences to advance the company's ambitious growth plans," commented Marina Litvak, ACIA Aero Leasing's newly appointed General Counsel.

Litvak joins ACIA from Montrose Global LLP, an asset-based investment company, where she most recently held the position of Legal Director with responsibility for overseeing the legal aspects of both finance and operating leases, debt financing, acquisitions and disposals of aircraft, and structured sale and leaseback arrangements. She also managed general commercial contracts for the group.

Prior to Montrose, she served as a solicitor in the Asset Finance department of Berwin Leighton Paisner, advising financiers, borrowers, owners, and operators in the aviation and shipping industries on cross-border transactions. Litvak began her legal career as a secondee solicitor with the Asset Finance Legal Team at Barclays. She is a member of BLP's Aviation Industry Group and the Shipping Professional Network in London. She holds a Master of Laws degree in corporate and commercial law from King's College London.

"Marina's extensive transactional experience in the commercial aircraft leasing sector will further add to ACIA's internal capabilities and support our expanding operations and presence in key markets," concluded Mooney.

About ACIA Aero Leasing

ACIA Aero Leasing ("ACIA"), a subsidiary of ACIA Aero Capital, is a leading regional aircraft lessor with offices in Ireland, Mauritius, France, Canada, and South Africa. ACIA manages a current aircraft portfolio of over 50 regional passenger and freighter aircraft on lease to operators in more than 15 countries globally. Through our strategic partnerships, ACIA provides airlines with turn-key leasing solutions from dry leasing through to charter operations. www.aciaaeroleasing.com

