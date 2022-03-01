ACIA Aero Leasing Appoints Marina Litvak as General Counsel

ACIA Aero Leasing ("ACIA"), a leading provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services, announced today the appointment of Marina Litvak as the company's General Counsel.
"We're very excited to welcome Marina onboard as we continue to enlist top-tier talent and build out our leadership team," said Mick Mooney, ACIA Aero Leasing's Chief Executive Officer.
Litvak is an asset finance solicitor with more than 15 years of experience in executing a wide range of international and domestic asset and structured finance transactions, particularly in aviation and shipping.
"I am thrilled to be joining the leadership team at ACIA, and I look forward to leveraging my background and industry experiences to advance the company's ambitious growth plans," commented Marina Litvak, ACIA Aero Leasing's newly appointed General Counsel.
Litvak joins ACIA from Montrose Global LLP, an asset-based investment company, where she most recently held the position of Legal Director with responsibility for overseeing the legal aspects of both finance and operating leases, debt financing, acquisitions and disposals of aircraft, and structured sale and leaseback arrangements. She also managed general commercial contracts for the group.
Prior to Montrose, she served as a solicitor in the Asset Finance department of Berwin Leighton Paisner, advising financiers, borrowers, owners, and operators in the aviation and shipping industries on cross-border transactions. Litvak began her legal career as a secondee solicitor with the Asset Finance Legal Team at Barclays. She is a member of BLP's Aviation Industry Group and the Shipping Professional Network in London. She holds a Master of Laws degree in corporate and commercial law from King's College London.
"Marina's extensive transactional experience in the commercial aircraft leasing sector will further add to ACIA's internal capabilities and support our expanding operations and presence in key markets," concluded Mooney.
About ACIA Aero Leasing
ACIA Aero Leasing ("ACIA"), a subsidiary of ACIA Aero Capital, is a leading regional aircraft lessor with offices in Ireland, Mauritius, France, Canada, and South Africa. ACIA manages a current aircraft portfolio of over 50 regional passenger and freighter aircraft on lease to operators in more than 15 countries globally. Through our strategic partnerships, ACIA provides airlines with turn-key leasing solutions from dry leasing through to charter operations. www.aciaaeroleasing.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005033/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.