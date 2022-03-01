HKSTP Takes Talent Mission to New Level with T2 – Hong Kong's First-Ever Innovation Tech x Talent Month

Largest ever I&T Career Expo and three-track skills training programmes set to meet surging demand for tech talent as opportunities multiply for local and global talent

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) presents T2 – the city's first ever Innovation Tech x Talent month to showcase the fast-growing wealth of I&T opportunities emerging from the city's vibrant innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem. HKSTP is scaling up the mission for talent as demand reaches new levels with more startups than ever setting up in Hong Kong and continued funding into the I&T sector.

As a debut event, the T2 month-long talent drive features the city's largest ever I&T Career Expo with over 2,800 career opportunities from over 270 tech companies. Combined with an expanded programme across three key tracks, namely "Deep Tech Training", "Innovative Thinking Workshops and Idea Pitching" and "Upskilling Series (Fintech)", the talent drive promises new career paths for local and global talent at all stages of their careers, professionals from other sectors, as well young students from all backgrounds.

Albert Wong, CEO at HKSTP said: "HKSTP is committed to propelling Hong Kong I&T into a global force and is prioritising talent as the city's most critical innovation imperative. With our partners, we are creating a wealth of opportunities for local and global technology specialists to entrepreneurs, investors to seasoned industry experts, to cement the city's status as global magnet for diverse talent from all sectors and backgrounds. Over the past five years, we have witnessed a rapid growth in the total number and amount of fundings attracted by park companies, indicating a growing appetite to invest in local I&T startups. The surging interest and growth in I&T is proof of the sector's growing importance and its appeal as an in-demand career path for today and tomorrow."

In its 20th year of driving innovation for Hong Kong, HKSTP has helped forge a thriving fast-growing I&T ecosystem which has seen 68.5% growth in startups in the city between 2017 and 2021, according to government research. This dramatic growth has sparked an urgent demand for the required talent to realise the city's innovation vision.

The T2 series of activities enables promising talent to realise their full potential with an array of possible career paths and future skills training, capturing the unparalleled regional I&T opportunities ahead. The growing status of I&T has established the sector as a key pillar of the new economy and provides a platform for diverse talents from all backgrounds to bring together different minds to make the biggest differences in the future.

T2 – Hong Kong's Innovation Tech x Talent Month Highlights:

Hong Kong I&T Career Expo 2022 (10 – 16 March 2022)

Register for the week-long T2 – Hong Kong I&T Career Expo 2022 – a highlight of the city's first-ever Innovation Tech x Talent Month (T2) – and connect with fellow innovators, industry leaders, and career opportunities.

Deep Tech Training (12, 19 & 26 March 2022)

T2 – Deep Tech Training (DTT) offers a series of industry-recognised training to equip you with hands-on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning skills. Outstanding participants will be entitled internship and work opportunities at HKSTP's partner companies.

Innovative Thinking Workshops and Idea Pitching (11 – 18 March 2022)

Join our Innovative Thinking Workshops & Idea Pitching to achieve the long-term goal of Carbon Net-Zero or promote SilverCare in the community using innovation and technology (I&T) to win up to HK$10,000 cash prizes.

Upskilling Series (Fintech)

18 March 2022: The Evolution of Credit Risk Management in HK & the GBA

Learn how to use alternative data from experienced speaker to upskill FinTech knowledge.

14 April 2022: Demystifying NFT & Metaverse - The Business Opportunities and Challenges

Seasoned industry leader will give an introduction of NFT and Metaverse in business language with an elaboration on potential business application and challenges that draw everyone interest.

For registration and more information about T2, please visit: https://bit.ly/3JSN1uq

T2's event details are subject to change as indicated by updates on the HKSTP website.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has for 20 continuous years committed to building up Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub to propel success for local and global pioneers today and tomorrow. HKSTP has established a thriving I&T ecosystem that is home to three unicorns and Hong Kong's leading R&D hub with over 11,000 research professionals and over 1,000 technology companies focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.

Established in 2001, we attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation and technology for entrepreneurs on their journey of growth in Hong Kong, to the Greater Bay Area, Asia and beyond. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of the Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three InnoParks are realizing a vision of re-industrialisation for Hong Kong. The goal is sectors like advanced manufacturing, electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.

Through our infrastructure, services, expertise and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish innovation and technology as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing Hong Kong's international I&T hub status as a launchpad for global growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org

