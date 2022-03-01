Hotel JAL City Toyama Opens Today

Will be Okura Nikko Hotels' first property in Toyama prefecture

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., is pleased to announce the opening today of the Hotel JAL City Toyama. This is the first Okura Nikko Hotels property in Toyama prefecture, which is situated on the Sea of Japan coast in the Chubu region of Japan.

Based on Hotel JAL City's brand concept "smart simplicity," the new hotel will offer guests a smart and simple stay experience and will meet customer needs with a consolidated range of highly functional services.

The hotel is just a 3-minute walk from JR Toyama station, which offers direct connections to and from Nagano and Tokyo via the Hokuriku Shinkansen, which opened in 2015. The station also provides easy accessibility to the Toyama International Conference Center and other nearby commercial facilities via the streetcars that loop around Toyama City, making the hotel an ideal base for both business and leisure travelers.

Hotel JAL City Toyama will offer 252 guest rooms decorated in subtle monotone shades. The rooms will average 25 square meters in size and will feature hanging lights in red, Hotel JAL City's main brand color, accentuating a sense of calm and providing a warm glow. The design of the hotel is based on the concept of "Touch Toyama," with guest rooms on the top floor additionally featuring items that will remind guests of Toyama, such as tin tumblers and brass clocks, with local specialty rice crackers offered as a welcome gift. The Japanese-style bathrooms come with a separate toilet; most are equipped with rain showers and separate bathtubs and showers.

In addition, a large-capacity high-speed wireless LAN will be available throughout the hotel and all guest rooms will feature large 4K TVs with mirroring functionality, allowing smartphones and other smart devices to connect to them. Bathrooms will include original amenities with 100% plant-derived ingredients that are gentle on the skin and environmentally friendly.

The Cafe Contrail, an all-day dining restaurant on the ground floor, will provide an airy atmosphere with large windows that let in light. The breakfast buffet and special set menus will feature a wide variety of dishes using local ingredients made from the abundant seafood in Toyama Bay, known as a "natural fishery," and produce grown in the surrounding mountains nourished by its famous clear water.

A "J-Lunch" will be available on weekdays, offering a single dish of Western cuisine unique to the hotel. On weekends and holidays, a "Contrail Lunch" will include one main dish and a salad bar featuring fresh vegetables from Toyama prefecture. Dinners will include authentic course meals and à la carte dishes that go well with Toyama's local sake.

There will be also a bar area in the Cafe Contrail, where guests can choose from a wide variety of Western liquors and wines, and try Toyama's local sake. A "J-Bar" will be equipped with taps dispensing eight different kinds of Japanese sake and four different kinds of wine. Guests who purchase a sake cup, a small tin cup or a glass made in "Glass Town Toyama" in the hotel and keep it in the bar can enjoy one free drink from the "J-Bar" each day.

Hotel JAL City Toyama will implement all appropriate measures based on its "CLEAN & SAFE STAY" program, a series of safety measures to protect against COVID-19 that Okura Nikko Hotels has developed, allowing guests to use the hotel with peace of mind. For more information, please see https://www.okura-nikko.com/covid-19/clean-safe-stay/

Hotel JAL City Toyama Facilities Location: Takara-machi 1-4-1, Toyama City, Toyama Height: 10 floors Number of guest rooms: 252 Facilities: All day dining, bar, parking lot, ice machine, smoking room, laundry service, foreign currency exchange machine, self-service convenience store, library Access: Toyama station (JR Hokuriku Shinkansen and Takayama main line): a 3-minute walk

About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for its blending of traditional Japanese beauty with the very best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after four years of rebuilding work reopened as The Okura Tokyo in September 2019.

Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, the restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its "Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service" philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura's signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality. Please visit www.okura.com.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 80 properties (54 in Japan and 26 overseas) encompassing some 24,525 guest rooms (as of March 1, 2022) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.

