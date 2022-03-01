Ontic Signs License With Curtiss-Wright for Data Recording, Data Acquisition and Test Equipment

Ontic, an aerospace industry leader specializing in sustaining legacy systems and maximizing the value of non-core products for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), has signed a new exclusive license agreement with Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, the 10th product line partnership, in a long history of partnership between our organizations. This most recent license consists of the PCard and Optical Quick Access Recorders (O/PQAR), Computer Controlled Air Data Test Set (CCADTS-2), and the Digitas and TP91 Air Data Sensor products.
These Curtiss-Wright Penny & Giles branded products are currently manufactured and repaired at Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions' Christchurch, UK facility. The product lines will be transitioned into Ontic's Cheltenham, UK facility in 2022.
Gareth Blackbird, Chief Commercial Officer of Ontic, said "Ontic is pleased to continue our Extended Life Solutions to Curtiss-Wright with the addition of these products. This is our tenth agreement with Curtiss-Wright in a partnership that began in 2004. Ontic's sole focus is on strategic OEM partners like Curtiss-Wright, providing valuable solutions for the continued support of their mature, legacy, or non-core products and providing lifetime support to the customers"
Ontic's global legacy focus is supported by manufacturing and MRO facilities in Chatsworth, California; Creedmoor, North Carolina; Plainview, New York; Cheltenham, Staverton and Bolton in the United Kingdom and in Singapore.
Ontic possess over 45 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience. Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 6,500 maturing and legacy aircraft parts. Its portfolio of products, licensed or acquired from major OEMs, such as Honeywell, UTC Aerospace, Safran, Thales and GE Aviation, span all major aircraft systems in both civil and military markets. For more information, please visit www.ontic.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228006241/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.