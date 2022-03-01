STACK Infrastructure Announces Global Expansion into EMEA

Unifies STACK Brand to Provide Global Hyperscale, Cloud and Enterprise Customers with Fully Integrated Offering and Significant Operational and Development Expertise

SUPERNAP Italia and DigiPlex Now Operate Under STACK Brand to Form STACK EMEA Region

STACK Infrastructure ("STACK"), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies, today announced the extension of its global reach into the EMEA region. This move unites STACK's operations and development capabilities across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions under a unified brand that pairs deep local and regional expertise with global reach and scale to serve the unique needs of global hyperscale and enterprise clients.

STACK Infrastructure unites its brand across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions. Photo credit: STACK Infrastructure.

With this announcement, STACK becomes one of the largest private data center operators globally, with 300+ employees operating in 16 markets across 3 continents, with over 400 MW under development and over 1,000 MW of expansion potential.

STACK is sponsored by IPI Partners, LLC ("IPI"), a global investment platform that specializes in acquiring, developing, leasing, and operating critical digital infrastructure assets to serve the needs of large, high-quality technology companies.

Over the last year, IPI has accelerated the expansion of its hyperscale-focused data center portfolio in key European regions through the acquisitions of Milan-based SUPERNAP Italia and Nordics-based DigiPlex in February 2021 and August 2021, respectively. Moving forward, SUPERNAP Italia and DigiPlex will operate under the STACK brand and form the basis of a new, unified STACK EMEA region. As part of the brand expansion, STACK EMEA will be integrated into the global STACK business, and each region will have its own senior leadership team that coordinates with its global counterparts.

Phil Koen, Chairman of the Board of STACK, commented, "We're thrilled to welcome SUPERNAP Italia and DigiPlex under the STACK banner and see our brand continue to expand globally. This integration will allow us to scale the already successful European-based businesses into a global infrastructure player with extensive resources, capacity and development expertise. We are confident that unifying our assets and teams around the world under one brand will provide us with a clear competitive advantage in the market, enhancing our position with hyperscale and enterprise customers."

Matt A'Hearn, Partner at IPI, added, "STACK is focused on growing and strengthening its brand to its full potential and we couldn't be more excited for the future. Local operational, development and construction expertise combined with global reach and scale is in demand among hyperscalers and enterprises in the current market. As DigiPlex and SUPERNAP Italia are brought under the STACK umbrella, doing so will preserve the excellent regional reputations that each organization is known for, while leveraging the strength of a unified STACK EMEA to further empower STACK's global capabilities to better serve its customers and further expand its hyperscale-focused data center portfolio."

In connection with the brand expansion, STACK has launched a new updated website – find out more at www.stackinfra.com.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world's most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

