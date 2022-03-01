SKEMA Business School Launches SKEMA Publika, an Independent Think Tank

SKEMA Business School has created SKEMA Publika, an independent think tank, to contribute to public debate and provide insights to national and international policy makers.

The SKEMA Publika think tank has set itself the mission of identifying the precursor signs of profound changes in society, analysing them and formulating recommendations for the ‘aftermath' in key public policy areas.

It provides public decision-makers with a forward-looking vision to enable them to anticipate future challenges and guide their actions in favour of the development of a society centred on humanism, responsibility and ethics. This project was defined in the SKY25 strategic plan and echoes SKEMA's ambition to challenge the complexities of the world.

Production of an international thought process

Chaired by Alice Guilhon, Dean and Executive President of SKEMA, the think tank is directed by Claude Revel, a former senior civil servant (she was notably the Inter-ministerial Delegate for Economic Intelligence and Senior Advisor to the Court of Auditors), essayist, independent administrator, an affiliated professor at SKEMA from 2008 to 2013 and lecturer at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris from 2014 to 2017. A politician and expert in strategic intelligence, geopolitics and international relations, Claude Revel regularly publishes on these topics and speaks at national and international conferences.

Five thematic collections

With the expertise of its researchers and the insights it gathers on the new generations through its student community, SKEMA Publika produces notes, tribunes and reports full of proposals to improve public policies in France and across the world.

The think tank has just published the EYES (Emergy Youth Early Signs) report, which analyses and draws recommendations from the expression of thousands of young people of various nationalities on themes prioritised by the young people themselves: media and press, social networks, new technologies, security and the world of work. A specific note is produced on this last theme.

It is part of the EMERGY collection (early warning signals), one of the five thematic collections of SKEMA Publika that also include: FER (finance, ethics, regulation), INCERTITUDES (rarely explored areas of risk analysis), INTERFACES & INFLUENCES (confrontations and interactions) and FOCUS COUNTRY. All the think tank's publications can be found on its website: https://publika.skema.edu/

