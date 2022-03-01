Millicom (Tigo) Accelerates Its Multi-Cloud Journey with VMware

Mobile World Congress 2022 – Millicom provides cable and mobile services as Tigo in nine countries in Latin America. Due to the complexity of its networks, Tigo required unification of its disparate IT operations before it could move forward with its multi-cloud ambitions. To accomplish this feat, Tigo turned to VMware VMW.
Before engaging with VMware, Tigo's IT, Telco and B2B teams from various geographic operations and business units were functioning independently. They each operated their own cloud environment without a common governance, operating model, or technology platform to enable Tigo to standardize its service delivery. Tigo selected VMware Cloud as its common private cloud infrastructure across its operations and business units. Since implementing VMware Cloud, Tigo has become more agile and efficient by eliminating the disparate silos, reducing the time to market for deploying existing services and increased flexibility in introducing new services, and the team is gaining the cloud skills it needs to embrace new features in the future.
With its existing operations across IT, Telco and B2B modernized and running more efficiently, Tigo has turned its eye toward 5G, expanding to hybrid multi-cloud and cloud-native environment.
Xavier Rocoplan, Millicom's executive vice president and CTIO, said, "Strategic technology partners like VMware will play a critical role in shaping the future of Tigo as we look to bring 5G and other edge technologies to Latin America. Deploying 5G services requires flexibility in how we move workloads across the network. VMware will help us achieve our agility and scalability needs more efficiently and continue to be our partner in the cloud transformation journey we started 3 years ago."
Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager of VMware's Service Provider & Edge business unit, said, "Service providers across the globe are all at different stages in their network modernization journey. Tigo is laying a solid foundation for their digital transformation and on its way to monetizing 5G services that will change the way their customers work and live."
