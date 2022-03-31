Gold Springs Resource Corp. Files 2021 Financial Statements, MD&A and Annual Information Form

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. GRC, GRCAF (the "Company"), reports the release of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, the related management's discussion and analysis of financial position and results of operations ("MD&A") and the annual information form ("AIF"). In this press release, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had a working capital of $3.95 million including $3.82 million in cash. During 2021, general and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based payments, decreased to $0.76 million from $0.97 million during the year ended December 31, 2020.

During 2021, the Company issued the first and second tranches of the Series A Secured Rights for aggregate proceeds of $3.00 million (collectively, the "Series A Secured Rights") with funds received committed to exploration of the Gold Springs Project (the "Resource Expansion Program"). Exploration spending during the year ended December 31, 2021, increased to $3.51 million from $1.30 million incurred in the year ended December 31, 2020, of which $2.61 million was funded by the Series A Secured Rights consideration.

The Company reported net income of $1.12 million ($0.00 income per share) for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with a net loss of $1.35 million ($0.01 loss per share) for the year ended December 31, 2020. In 2021, the Company recorded a gain on sale of $2.61 million from the sale of its shares in World Copper Ltd. (WCU for proceeds of CAD$4.36 million, offset by a non-cash loss of $0.48 million (2020 - $0.44 million) for its equity accounted investment in WCU, recognized for the period prior to the sale.

Principal activities conducted at the Gold Springs Project during 2021 focused on an aggressive drill program designed to increase the existing resources at North and South Jumbo and to test new targets which included discoveries at Charlie Ross and White Point. These efforts resulted in extending gold mineralization at both North and South Jumbo and most importantly the discovery of the Tremor system which is an intrusive hosted gold system located on the north end of the Jumbo Trend. Holes in Tremor returned 6.87 g/t gold equivalent over 24.4 meters in hole J-21-006 and 1.0 g/t gold equivalent over 163.1 meters in hole J-21-015.

Gold equivalent based on US$1,800/oz gold and US$25/oz silver. For further information on the above the results, please refer to Company's news releases dated September 7, 2021, and December 3, 2021.

