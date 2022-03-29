SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FAT Brands, Inc. - FAT; FATBB; FATBP; FATBW

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FAT Brands, Inc. ("FAT" or the "Company") FAT FATBB, FATBP, FATBW))). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether FAT and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, the Los Angeles Times published an article entitled "Family behind Fatburger under investigation for alleged fraud, money laundering, records show" which revealed investigations into the Company's Chief Executive Officer and his son, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, "as part of an inquiry into allegations of securities and wire fraud, money laundering and attempted tax evasion, court records show." Then, on February 22, 2022, before trading hours, in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filing, the Company announced, among other things, that "the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California . . . and the [SEC] informed the Company in December 2021 that they have opened investigations relating to the Company and our Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Wiederhorn, and are formally seeking documents and materials concerning, among other things, the Company's December 2020 merger with Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc., transactions between these entities and Mr. Wiederhorn, and compensation, extensions of credit and other benefits or payments received by Mr. Wiederhorn or his family."

On this news, FAT Brands' class A common stock price fell $2.42 per share, or 23%, to close at $8.14 per share; FAT Brands' class B common stock price fell $1.83 per share, or 17%, to close at $8.89 per share; FAT Brands' preferred stock price fell $5.36 per share, or 30%, to close at $12.37 per share; and FAT Brands' warrants' price fell $2.41, or 35%, to close at $4.47 per warrant; all on February 22, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

