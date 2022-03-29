SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. - AVAH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. ("Aveanna" or the "Company") AVAH. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.
The investigation concerns whether Aveanna and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On or around April 28, 2021, Aveanna conducted its initial public offering, issuing over 38 million shares of its common stock to the public at $12 per share. Then, on March 28, 2022, Aveanna issued its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results, reporting fourth quarter GAAP EPS of -$0.68, missing consensus estimates by $0.77; revenue of $414.07 million, representing a 1.9% year-over-year decline, and missing consensus estimates by $3.21 million; and provided full year 2022 revenue guidance of $1.89 - $1.92 billion, missing consensus estimates on projected revenue of $2.02 billion.
On this news, Aveanna's stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 26.72%, to close at $3.95 per share on March 29, 2022.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.
SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP
