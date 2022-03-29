Zimtu Capital Announces IR Contract with Equity Holding Marvel Discovery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSX.V:ZC)ZCT (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with equity holding Marvel Discovery Corp. to provide select aspects of its ZimtuADVANTAGE marketing program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu shall receive a one-time sum of $32,000 from Marvel Discovery for reports from Rockstone Research. Based in Switzerland, Rockstone Research broadens the market awareness of publicly and privately held companies, particularly in German speaking regions.
ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program, which has been revised to enhance its digital communications and marketing opportunities, provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.
About Marvel Discovery
Marvel Discovery Corp., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:
- Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Gold Prospects)
- Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Gold Prospect)
- Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Nickel-Copper-PGE Prospect)
- Quebec (Duhamel -Nickel-Copper-Cobalt prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
- Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
The company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/
About Rockstone Research
Rockstone Research is specialized in capital markets and publicly listed companies. The focus is on exploration and mining companies, greentech and technology ventures, as well as commodity and stock markets. Research reports are available in English and German, published on international financial websites. For more information and sign-up for free newsletter, visit https://www.rockstone-research.com.
About Zimtu Capital
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.
"David Hodge"
David Hodge
President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
CEO, President & Director
Tel: 604.670.0019
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.
https://www.accesswire.com/695170/Zimtu-Capital-Announces-IR-Contract-with-Equity-Holding-Marvel-Discovery
