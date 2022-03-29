RediShred Capital Corp. Announces New Stock Option Grants

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred") KUT has granted options to certain non-management Directors of the Company. Non-management Directors can elect to receive cash, options or a combination thereof, as part of an annual retainer for Board compensation. The options are to purchase an aggregate number of common shares as set forth below.
Effective March 28, 2022, Redishred has granted 64,967 stock options, at a price of $0.85, with the options vesting upon execution. The stock option grants have a life of five years, expiring on March 27, 2027.
About Redishred Capital Corp.
Redishred Capital Corp. is the owner of the PROSHRED® trademarks and intellectual property in the United States and Internationally. PROSHRED® shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED® is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is PROSHRED®'s vision to be the ‘system of choice' and provide shredding and recycling services on a global basis.PROSHRED® currently services over 40 markets in the United States. Redishred Capital Corp. grants PROSHRED® franchise businesses in the United States and by way of license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates fourteen corporate shredding businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of document destruction businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.
