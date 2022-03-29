SHAREHOLDER ALERT: RIVN GRAB VRT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/rivian-automotive-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25304&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Rivian's initial public offering on November 10, 2021.

Documents issued in connection with the initial public offering contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders, along with future preorders, in jeopardy of cancellation.

Grab Holdings Limited GRAB

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=25304&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

Class Period: November 12, 2021 - March 2, 2022

Allegations against GRAB include that: (1) Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially

misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/vertiv-holdings-co-loss-submission-form?prid=25304&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 23, 2022

Class Period: April 28, 2021 - February 23, 2022

Allegations against VRT include that: (1) the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

