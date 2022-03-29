Flair Airlines Establishes Winter Base in Tucson Arizona, Bringing Non-Stop Sun at Affordable Prices to Underserved Canadian Markets

- Flair Airlines, Visit Tucson, and Tucson International Airport announce long-term partnership to connect more Canadians to Arizona
- Service to Tucson begins in November and December from five Canadian airports, including Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Lethbridge, Prince George, and Windsor
- The Tucson winter base furthers Flair's mission of providing affordable leisure travel to Canadians
- To celebrate its first week of sales, one-way fares on Flair flights to Tucson, including taxes and fees, begin at $99
EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, is excited to announce a long-term partnership with Tucson, Arizona to connect underserved Canadian communities with affordable, non-stop, winter flights to sunshine and warmth. As the first step in the partnership, Flair will overnight an aircraft in Tucson next winter and today is opening sales for five new routes: Edmonton International Airport, Fort McMurray International Airport, Lethbridge Airport, Prince George Airport, and Windsor International Airport to Tucson International Airport.
"Basing winter operations in Tucson, Arizona offers an exciting new option for Canadians. We know that Canadians in communities across the country will be keen to soak up the winter sun in Tucson. With consistent service for years to come, we think this is the beginning of an excellent yearly tradition for Canadians," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "For too long, many communities in Canada have been without service to warm weather destinations. Flair is looking forward to stimulating new demand with our everyday low fares."
Tucson, Arizona
"We are excited about the many benefits to our community through this relationship with Flair," said Danette Bewley, President and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority. "Not only have we found a way to achieve a long-time goal of adding nonstop flights to and from Canada, TUS will be the only Arizona - or U.S., for that matter - destination from four of those airports. We look forward to welcoming and introducing Canadians to our beautiful region."
Bewley added, "In addition to new air service, there is tremendous added economic potential for Southern Arizonans and Canadians to develop new connections and relationships."
Edmonton, Alberta
"Flair's continued growth and success is a great story for aviation and for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. Adding another non-stop sunny destination and a US winter base in Tuscon is a great complement to Flair's headquarters at Edmonton International Airport," said Myron Keehn, Vice President, Air Service and Business Development, Edmonton International Airport. "Congratulations on your continued growth and we look forward to the service starting later this year."
Fort McMurray, Alberta
"This announcement is one we're extremely excited about, and are confident the community will be too," said RJ Steenstra, President & CEO, Fort McMurray Airport Authority. "We're pleased to welcome back Flair Airlines to YMM and will continue exploring new destination opportunities as we work to rebuild route capacity."
Lethbridge, Alberta
"The City of Lethbridge has been proactively investing in our Airport to position us for an opportunity just like this and we are thrilled to welcome Flair Airlines to our community," said Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen. "We've heard from our residents that they want a sun destination from the Lethbridge Airport and Arizona was one of the top places they want to visit. I'm excited for this new partnership and I'm certain this will be a hot ticket for all southern Albertans."
Prince George, British Columbia
"We are very excited to see this air service option for both Canadian and American travelers" says Prince George Airport Authority's President and CEO Gordon Duke. "Tucson offers a warm getaway for Canadians during the winter and also provides an opportunity for Americans to experience ‘Bucket List' winter activities here in and around Prince George. We are looking forward to continuing to develop our relationship with Flair and connecting the world to our region."
Windsor, Ontario
"We are excited to welcome Flair Airlines to YQG - Windsor International Airport," said Mark Galvin, CEO, Windsor Airport "and are thrilled to add a direct flight from Windsor to the Sun Corridor of the United States."
All flights to Tucson are non-stop and offer a quick and easy way to explore Arizona. There is no shortage of national parks, such as Saguaro National Park, and natural attractions to explore around Tucson, as well as vibrant nightlife and trendy restaurants.
To celebrate its first week of sales, one-way fares on Flair flights to Tucson, including taxes and fees, begin at $99 from Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Lethbridge, Prince George, and Windsor. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. All routes are available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.
Flair looks forward to further connecting communities in Canada with non-stop service to exciting leisure destinations. Stay tuned as Flair releases further information about its upcoming winter schedule.
About Flair Airlines
Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.
New Winter Routes
Tucson (TUS) - Edmonton (YEG): 2x weekly, effective November 30, 2022 - March 24, 2023
Tucson (TUS) - Fort McMurray (YMM): 2x weekly, effective November 30, 2022 - March 22, 2023
Tucson (TUS) - Lethbridge (YQL): 1x weekly, effective December 1, 2022 - March 23, 2023
Tucson (TUS) - Prince George (YXS): 1x weekly, effective December 2, 2022 - March 24, 2023
Tucson (TUS) - Windsor (YQG): 1x weekly, effective December 1, 2022 - March 23, 2023
