SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Notifies C3.ai, Inc. Investors of the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit has been filed against C3.ai, Inc. ("C3" or "the Company") AI for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on December 9, 2020 (the "IPO"), or between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 3, 2022.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. C3's partnership with Baker Hughes was weakening by the day. The Company used an improper accounting methodology to cover this deteriorating relationship. The Company faced significant headwinds in product adoption and turnover of its sales staff. The Company overstated many factors of its business including its total addressable market. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about C3, investors suffered damages.

