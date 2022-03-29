CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TLS, MP and VRT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Telos Corporation TLS

TLS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 19, 2020 - November 12, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 8, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Telos Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Transportation Security Administration ("TSA") and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID-19- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Telos' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. MP

MP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 1, 2020 - February 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 25, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("FVAC") had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (ii) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the business combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, inter alia, Legacy MP Materials' management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass's profitability; (iii) as a result, the Company's future business and financial prospects post-business combination were overstated; (iv) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People's Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company's profits; (v) MP Materials' ore at the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT

VRT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 28, 2021 - February 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 23, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Vertiv Holdings Co made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

