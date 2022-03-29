JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Alzheimer's Disease Spotlight Featuring Cyclo Therapeutics on Tuesday, April 5th at 1:00 PM ET

Featuring preeminent neuroscientist and world-renowned researcher, Dr. Cynthia Lemere, who serves in the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital and as Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School in Boston
Joined by members from the Cyclo Therapeutics management team N. Scott Fine, Chief Executive Officer, and Lise Lund Kjems, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer
FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Alzheimer's Disease Spotlight featuring Cyclo Therapeutics on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Access the event here.
As part of the virtual event, Alzheimer's Disease Key Opinion Leader, preeminent neuroscientist and world-renowned researcher, Dr. Cynthia Lemere will be joined by members of the Cyclo Therapeutics management team, N. Scott Fine, Chief Executive Officer, and Lise Lund Kjems, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer to spotlight Alzheimer's Disease, the unmet need and the work Cyclo Therapeutics is doing to advance it's Trappsol® Cyclo™ program.
Dr. Lemere is a distinguished scientist who currently serves in the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) and as Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School in Boston. She was a pioneer in the field of using antibodies against amyloid-beta for the prevention or treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Beginning in 1997, her research laboratory has focused on the role of inflammation and the immune system in the onset of Alzheimer's disease, paving the way for identification of drug development targets to prevent or treat Alzheimer's disease. Her laboratory is funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), NASA, and private foundations. Dr. Lemere has served as a mentor to numerous doctoral and post-doctoral students, helping to build the next generation of leaders in Alzheimer's Disease, and she is a highly sought-after advisor to public sector and private groups.
A live video webcast of the Alzheimer's Disease Spotlight event will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.
About JTC Team
JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contact:
Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (833) 475-8247
jtc@jtcir.com
SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC
