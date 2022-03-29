SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AI FB CELH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

C3.ai, Inc. AI

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/c3-ai-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25295&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) C3.ai Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020; and/or (b) C3.ai securities between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Allegations against AI include that: (i) C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Meta Platforms, Inc. FB

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25295&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022

Class Period: March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022

Allegations against FB include that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/celsius-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25295&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

Class Period: August 12, 2021 - March 1, 2022

Allegations against CELH include that: (1) the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

View source version on accesswire.com: