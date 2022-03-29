CLASS ACTION UPDATE for STTK, CABA and GRAB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

STTK Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/shattuck-labs-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25294&wire=1

CABA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cabaletta-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25294&wire=1

GRAB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=25294&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Shattuck securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Shattuck's October 2020 initial public offering; and/or (2) between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 1, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/shattuck-labs-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25294&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) the collaboration agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would "mutually agree" to terminate the collaboration agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Cabaletta common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 24, 2019; and/or (b) Cabaletta securities between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 29, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cabaletta-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25294&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (i) top-line data of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial indicated that Cabaletta's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, had, among other things, worsened certain participants' disease activity scores and necessitated additional systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion; (ii) accordingly, DSG3-CAART was not as effective as the Company had represented to investors; (iii) therefore, the Company had overstated DSG3-CAART's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Grab Holdings Limited GRAB

GRAB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 12, 2021 - March 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 16, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=25294&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Grab Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially

misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: