CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GATO, RIVN and AKBA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 25, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (1) the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Rivian's initial public offering on November 10, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 6, 2022

Documents issued in connection with the initial public offering contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders, along with future preorders, in jeopardy of cancellation.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA

AKBA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 28, 2018 - September 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 13, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's lead investigational product candidate, vadadustat, was not as safe in treating non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients with anemia as defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, defendants overstated the clinical prospects of a Phase 3 clinical program for vadadustat; (iii) accordingly, defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

