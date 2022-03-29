True REST Float Spa Announces Expansion into Washington D.C.

Float Therapy Provider Continues Rapid Expansion to Offer Health and Wellness Benefits

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / True REST Float Spa, the world's largest float therapy brand, is excited to announce the signing of its 83 territory, offering the holistic practice of float therapy to the Washington D.C. area. Washingtonians will soon be able to experience rest, relaxation, rejuvenation and the healing benefits of floating in a weightless and a sensory-free environment in a private float pod that promotes mental and physical wellness. True REST Float Spa is currently available in 22 states with 39 open locations and 10 opening this year. The D.C. location will open in the fall.

"We are excited to bring floatation therapy to Washington D.C. The recent growth we've had over the past few years indicates that our franchising model works and is successful. Our state-of-the-art facilities, proprietary float pods and our revenue-based business model allow our franchisees to quickly scale," said Jim Rowe, chief executive officer of True REST Float Spa. "We're proud of our business and franchise owners for continuing to support and amplify float therapy and the True REST brand. We are looking forward to this location's opening among many others currently in the works."

True REST Float Spa's decades of franchising experience have set them up for success, growing rapidly to meet the needs of people looking for health and wellness alternative therapies. Float therapy is a zero-gravity and sensory deprivation environmental healing technique that utilizes deep relaxation to release tension and stress within the body. With 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts and 180 gallons of water, the 30% salt solution helps alleviate chronic pain, inflammation and the effects of depression, anxiety and PTSD. Each spa offers an oxygen bar, oasis room, private rooms with a changing area, float pod and shower. The proprietary True REST Float Spa float pods have built-in heaters, two-way intercoms, LED lights, filtration and a stereo system for music capabilities.

Based on a proven and established franchising business model, True REST Float Spa's membership-based approach ensures recurring revenue streams with strong margins. The float brand provides hands-on corporate support and proven training for all franchisees to learn the ins and outs of owning and maintaining an all-natural and unique float therapy practice based on integrity, honesty, responsibility, and groundbreaking technology. Additionally, True REST Float Spa offers veterans and active-duty military a discounted franchising opt-in rate. True REST Float Spa equips and empowers its franchisees with the tools to achieve their professional and personal goals in business.

Because of its involvement and wanting every location to find success, True REST Float Spa continues to see exceptional growth and more franchising interest. The top 10 spas average gross sales of over $105,641 with an average net of around $33,796. Spas with at least six float pods average $600,000 in revenue and net about 20% of the gross revenue. Operational support to achieve high gross numbers includes training, brand guides, business plans, yearly onsite visits, monthly webinar support calls, attending the annual True REST Conference, comprehensive marketing and communication strategies, advertising materials, social media marketing training and more.

True REST Float Spa's monthly memberships start at $65 and provide individuals with convenient and affordable float therapy. Member benefits include a free float within ten days of a birthday, unused float session rollovers, special offers for gift cards, promotional programs offered throughout the year and the ability to share unused float sessions between three authorized users. Apart from the Unlimited Memberships, which can only be used at the spa in which it was purchased, each True REST Float Spa membership is valid at any location nationwide and includes a 60-minute float session.

Initially established in 2010 in Scottsdale, Arizona, True REST Float Spa has sold over 92 franchises throughout the United States and Canada. By expanding and introducing new research, testing and updated technology, the holistic brand has made itself a solid, recognizable and modern consumer company that appeals to anyone looking to start their own business or enjoy the benefits of float therapy.

More information about True REST Float Spa is available at truerest.com/about-us/. Learn more about float therapy at truerest.com/float-therapy/. To check out float membership pricing, visit truerest.com/get-started/float-pricing/. For more information on True REST Float Spa's franchising model, visit truerestfranchising.com/franchise-info/.

###

About True REST Float Spa

Ture REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 39 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to truerest.com/about-us/. Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter: https://twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to truerestfranchising.com/true-rest-vision/.

