Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Barclays PLC (BCS) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company) BCS. Investors who purchased Barclays securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bcs.
The investigation concerns whether Barclays and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On March 28, 2022, Reuters published an article entitled, "Barclays faces $590 million hit, scrutiny over sales slip-up." The article stated that, "British bank Barclays faces an estimated 450 million pound ($592 million) loss and regulatory scrutiny for exceeding a U.S. limit on sales of structured products, some of which have surged in popularity since Russia's invasion of Ukraine." In addition, the article revealed that, "Barclays [. . .] also said on Monday that it will have to delay a planned 1 billion pound share buyback as of the loss, which it will have to incur as a result of buying back the securities in question at their original purchase price." On this news, the Company's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 28, 2022, damaging investors.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Barclays shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bcs. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC
https://www.accesswire.com/695029/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Shareholders-of-Barclays-PLC-BCS-Investigation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.