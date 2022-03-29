Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Barclays PLC (BCS) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company) BCS. Investors who purchased Barclays securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bcs.

The investigation concerns whether Barclays and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On March 28, 2022, Reuters published an article entitled, "Barclays faces $590 million hit, scrutiny over sales slip-up." The article stated that, "British bank Barclays faces an estimated 450 million pound ($592 million) loss and regulatory scrutiny for exceeding a U.S. limit on sales of structured products, some of which have surged in popularity since Russia's invasion of Ukraine." In addition, the article revealed that, "Barclays [. . .] also said on Monday that it will have to delay a planned 1 billion pound share buyback as of the loss, which it will have to incur as a result of buying back the securities in question at their original purchase price." On this news, the Company's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 28, 2022, damaging investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Barclays shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bcs. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com: