Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse" or the "Company) CS.

The investigation concerns whether Credit Suisse and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On March 28, 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform sent Credit Suisse a letter asking the Company to turn over information and documents about a portfolio of loans backed by yachts and private jets owned by clients, potentially including sanctioned Russian individuals. In particular, House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney and Rep. Stephen Lynch, chair of the Subcommittee on National Security, expressed alarm over Credit Suisse asking hedge funds and other investors to "destroy documents" related to yachts and private jets owned by the bank's clients. "Giving the timing of this request and its subject matter," the House Democrats wrote, "Credit Suisse's action raises significant concerns that it may be concealing information" about whether participants in the deal may be "evading sanctions" imposed by the West after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.21 per share, or 2.58%, to close at $7.94 per share on March 28, 2022.

