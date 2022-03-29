AFRM, ERIC & AI: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Class Action Firm, Notifies Shareholders of Upcoming Class Action Deadlines and to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM

Class Period: Affirm common stock purchased on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST (the "Class Period").

Deadline: April 29, 2022

The Complaint alleges that Affirm's Tweet was materially false and misleading because it contained only selected metrics from the Company's second quarter 2022 financial results, which caused investors to believe that the Company had performed better than it actually did. The complaint continues to allege that the Tweet omitted material details, including that Affirm's quarterly loss was $0.57 per share, which was necessary in order to make the statement made not misleading.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC

Class Period: April 27, 2017 - February 25, 2022

Deadline: May 2, 2022

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies, and specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ericsson overstated the extent to which it had reformed its business practices to eliminate the use of bribes to secure business in foreign countries; (2) Ericsson had paid bribes to the terrorist group the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria ("ISIS" or the "Islamic State") to gain access to certain transport routes in Iraq; (3) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from its operations in Iraq were, in at least substantial part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

C3.ai, Inc. AI

Class Period: C3: (a) Class A common stock in the IPO pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between December 9, 2020, and February 15, 2022, the Class Period.

Deadline: May 3, 2022

The Complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (2) C3.ai's was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (3) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (4) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market ("TAM"), the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

