Valiant's All-New Series 'Armorclads' Debuts to Overwhelming Critical Acclaim

Valiant's First NFT Drop Sells Out in Under 24 Hours with Overwhelming Support from Fans
BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Fans and critics everywhere are raving about the debut of ARMORCLADS in the Valiant Universe.
The newest comic series from Valiant introduces a brand-new corner of the Valiant Universe and the reactions are overwhelmingly clear - ARMORCLADS is a hit. In a solar system filled with advanced mechs known as Armorclads, the series invites fans into a dangerous mystery that sparks a new rebellion delivering on epic action and timelessly relatable struggles of humanity.
Art by Bagus Hutomo
Following the release of ARMORCLADS #1 on March 23rd, critics are enamored with the new series, making it one Valiant's most exciting and promising launches yet. "ARMORCLADS #1 is an incredible debut, continuing Valiant's recent winning streak," says Saun Corley of ScreenRant. "The book has something for everyone: mech suits, science fiction action, and social commentary."
With 2022 dubbed as The Year of Valiant, ARMORCLADS #1 is the first launch in the year-long initiative with a mission to immerse fans into the Valiant Universe like never before. "ARMORCLADS #1 is a rush, and serves to remind us all of why Valiant should always be on your radar whenever they're releasing a new series," says Alex K. Cossa of Graphic Policy.
Here are just a few of the other critic's responses to the debut of ARMORCLADS:
"ARMORCLADS drops you into a world you'll want to escape in." - Dave Brooke, AIPT
"ARMORCLADS has everything; mechas, aliens and political intrigue. Something new and exciting from Valiant! I'm in!" - Dylan Davison, Comic Watch
"ARMORCLADS is an immersive beginning to an iconic sci-fi story." - Gabrielle Cazeaux, Gatecrashers
"ARMORCLADS #1 is all tension, buckle up and hold on, an action-packed ride awaits!" - Matt Sardo, Monkey's Fighting Robots
"ARMORCLADS creates a world and story that should keep readers engaged for a long time." - Matthew Blair, Multiversity Comics
Can't get enough of the breakout series? Valiant also has a digital short comic the ARMORCLADS Prologue exploring the history of their world and is available now for an exclusive period to anyone who purchases their popular digital collectibles available at NFT.ValiantEntertainment.com.
The overwhelming praise following the launch of ARMORCLADS proves that Valiant continues to lead the forefront of innovative, impactful and highly entertaining storytelling. If the response so far is any indication, Valiant is more ready than ever to continue their legacy of iconic stories into the future with undeniable success.
Valiant Website: NFT.ValiantEntertainment.com
Discord: Discord.ValiantEntertainment.com
MEDIA RELATIONS: SARAH SIMONE
EMAIL: SARAH@PACIFICARTISTSPR.COM
PHONE: (424) 777-2820 EXT: 1177
SOURCE: Valiant Entertainment
https://www.accesswire.com/694988/Valiants-All-New-Series-Armorclads-Debuts-to-Overwhelming-Critical-Acclaim
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.