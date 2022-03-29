Roogold Signs Land Access Agreements At Gold Belt And Gold Star

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / ROO JNCCF (Frankfurt:5VHA) - RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer").

RooGold is pleased to announce that it has signed Land Access Agreements at its top two ranked concessions, the Gold Belt (EL9226) and Gold Star (EL9215) properties that cover numerous historic gold workings, which are located adjacent to the Peel-Manning Suture Zone.

Highlights

Land Access Agreement (LAA) signed with NSW Forestry permitting exploration prospecting within areas of State Forest at Gold Belt (EL 9226).

Land Access Agreement (LAA) signed with landholder permitting exploration prospecting at the northern end of Gold Star (El 9215).

Landholder negotiations at other properties including Trilby (EL9242) and Lorne (EL9232) are continuing.

Strategic field sampling to commence in the near term at historic mine workings.

Carlos Espinosa, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of RooGold comments, "obtaining land access at Gold Belt and Gold Star is a key step in the progression of Roo Gold's exploration work. Access has been granted over key areas of historic gold mining activities. Exploration reconnaissance work will commence soon."

About RooGold Inc.

ROOGOLD is a Canadian based junior venture mineral exploration issuer which is uniquely positioned to be a dominant player in New South Wales, Australia, through a growth strategy focused on the consolidation and exploration of high potential, mineralized precious metals properties in this prolific region of Australia. Through its announced acquisitions of Southern Precious Metals Ltd., RooGold Ltd. and Aussie Precious Metals Corp. properties, RooGold commands a portfolio of 13 high-grade potential gold (9) and silver (4) concessions covering 1,380 km2 which have 137 historic mines and prospects.

For further information please contact:

Ryan Bilodeau

416-910-1440

info@roogoldinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Issuer believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: RooGold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: