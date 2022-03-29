SBQ Holdings LLC. Evaluating Locations to Build 300-Unit Multi-Family Development with $100 Million in Revenue and Resale Potential

BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / MasterBeat Corporation MSTO, a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce that it is commencing its Multi-Family Unit strategy as part of its real estate business model. The Company is evaluating qualified potential building sites to develop its initial 300-unit multi-family asset.

Back in 2019, the Company launched SBQ Holdings, LLC to acquire, build and develop multiple types of real estate assets, including multi-family rental units. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and government backed rental payment abatement and eviction moratoriums, SBQ and several of its partners decided to place the multi-family segment of its business model on the back burner. Now that things are getting back to normal, SBQ has been diligently working to restart the multi-family segment to further expand and diversify its real estate model.

SBQ Holdings, LLC is currently evaluating multiple real estate market locations for its multifamily developments. This secondary element of SBQ's model will include land parcel acquisitions, similar to its vacation rental asset strategy, but for larger multi-family unit developments. SBQ will leverage its broad range of experience and relationships, of the Company and its CEO, to significantly help with the acquisition, construction, development, management, and future placement / divestment of these assets. SBQ plans to continue its focus on the Florida market due to the growth the state is experiencing. Florida is expected to have an additional 8 million people moving to the state by the year 2030 which will further increase demand for housing in an already supply-strained Florida real estate market.

SBQ's first multi-family land acquisition is being completed utilizing company funds, strategic investors and traditional bank financing. Similar to its Vacation Rentals business segment, the land acquisition will go towards the equity portion requirement to secure the construction loan. This financing model is not only scalable, but sustainable and allows responsible growth while mitigating risk.

SBQ plans to develop multi-family assets with approximately 300 units with amenities such a resort style pool, clubhouse, garages, etc. Its goal is to build, develop, lease up with the option to sell the asset to a REIT, private equity group or similar. The ideal number of units for this model divestiture is about 300 units. An all-in build cost on a project this size is estimated to be around $60M total with a future sale target in the $90-100M range. The development time is approximately 18 months once ground is broken with a 6-12 month lease up period. SBQ has willing and eager equity, financing, construction, development and management partners to start its 300-unit multi-family asset development.

The diversity of SBQ's assets, traditional, vacation rentals and multi-family developments, will help to mitigate seasonality and ensure consistent, sustainable revenue and income streams, in addition to asset appreciation. The diversification of these elements in SBQ's business model and asset portfolio, delivers comfortability and demonstrates strength for its shareholders, traditional lenders and investors.

"Now that our vacation rental business segment is off and running with proven asset development complete with revenues and significant realized gains, combined with the waning of the COVID restrictions and uncertainty, we know this is the right time to diversify our business model to include multi-family assets. Since the beginning, we intended and identified the multi-family development to be an integral part of the SBQ model," stated Mr. Tannariello, Masterbeat's CEO. "Our diversified, targeted aggressive but structured business model utilizes substantial experience, relationships, traditional bank financing and equity risk mitigation. We believe our model will create rapid, but responsible, growth and deliver value, including dividends, to our shareholders."

