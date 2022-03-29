Crexendo Awarded 2022 TMC Remote Work Pioneer Award

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Crexendo, Inc. CXDO is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Crexendo solutions currently support over two million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States. Crexendo announced today that it has been awarded 2022 TMC Remote Work Pioneer Award.

Crexendo's solutions are particularly important today where the need to work remotely is essential. The Crexendo patented solutions are tailor made to move from office to home and back again. The Snap Solution provides Unified Communications for a complete communication and collaboration experience. Crexendo provides a comprehensive hosted phone system with enterprise-grade features, mobile applications, collaboration licenses that include screen sharing and videoconferencing, softphone applications, an easy-to-use portal, as well as file and document storage.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "As we settle into the new normal where people work from the office, home and everywhere in between it is essential for the remote work force to have tools that they can rely on that are effective and allow the flexibility to operate your office from anywhere. The Crexendo solutions do just that. We know it's not just a phone it's your business®. Crexendo is committed to providing the best benefits and tools in the business both to our software solution customers and our telecom customers. This award which highlights the effectiveness of the Crexendo solutions for working from anywhere is particularly gratifying. I am very proud of our team, and I am honored that TMC recognizes the benefit of our solutions and the work that we do."

Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC commented, "Congratulations to Crexendo for earning a Remote Work Pioneer Award Crexendo is a leader in the advancement of remote working software, and we are proud to present a 2nd Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award. Crexendo is being honored for the achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to a marketplace thrust into the limelight by the global pandemic."

