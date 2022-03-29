ñol

Edesa Biotech Appoints Strategy Expert to Board of Directors

by ACCESSWIRE
March 29, 2022 9:00 AM | 5 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. EDSA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced the appointment of Jennifer M. Chao to the company's Board of Directors.

"Ms. Chao's appointment to our Board comes at an exciting time as we prepare for the most meaningful milestones yet in our clinical programs. Her extensive experience in the life science sector and capital markets will be a valuable resource to Edesa and its shareholders," said Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa.

Ms. Chao has more than 25 years of experience in the biotech and life sciences industries focused primarily on finance and corporate strategy. She is the founder of CoreStrategies Management, LLC, which provides corporate and financial consulting to biotech and life sciences companies. Ms. Chao currently serves as a Board Director of Endo International plc. and is a member of its Audit Committee and Compliance Committee. Prior to joining Endo, Ms. Chao served as a Director (since 2015) and as Board Chair (since October 2019) of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. until its acquisition by Endo. In addition, since March 2022, she has been a board member of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. and serves as Chair of Cardiol's Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee.

Previously, Ms. Chao was Managing Director and Senior Lead Biotechnology Securities Analyst at Deutsche Bank. She was also a Managing Director and Senior Lead Biotechnology Analyst at RBC Capital Markets and a Senior Analyst in Biotechnology at Leerink Swann & Co. Ms. Chao was a research fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School as a recipient of the BioMedical Research Career Award. She received her BA in Politics and Greek Classics from New York University.

"I am looking forward to working with the Board of Directors and the Edesa team in supporting Edesa's strategic outlook for advancing important new treatments in the fields of immunotherapy and inflammatory disease, as the company continues to further its corporate, regulatory and commercial strategy," said Ms. Chao.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. EDSA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that we are developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among Covid-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. By targeting sPLA2 with enzyme inhibitors - at the inception of inflammation rather than after inflammation has occurred - Edesa believes that drugs based on this technology could provide a powerful anti-inflammatory therapeutic strategy for treating diverse inflammatory/allergic conditions. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Edesa Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: the company's current and future market opportunities; the company's belief that it is approaching the most meaningful milestones to date in its clinical programs; the company's belief that Ms. Chao's expertise will be a valuable resource to the company and its shareholders; and the timing and plans regarding the company's clinical studies and commercialization activities. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises, such as Covid-19. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:
Gary Koppenjan
Edesa Biotech, Inc.
(805) 488-2800 ext. 150
investors@edesabiotech.com

SOURCE: Edesa Biotech



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/694958/Edesa-Biotech-Appoints-Strategy-Expert-to-Board-of-Directors

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechManagementPress Releases

Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

by Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga Contributor 
August 17, 2022 2:37 PM | 4 min read
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured.

Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead to detection and treatment before the symptoms become serious.

Even though cancer is never good news, some people will have only one treatment. Others who aren’t so lucky may have a combination of treatments, such as surgery, radiotherapy and drug treatments. Clinical trials are also giving hope to patients.

While there are more than 100 types of cancer, some — like breast, lung and prostate — are more common than others and therefore receive a lot of attention.

There are other types of cancer that are also equally if not more important to patients than the most popular ones. Unfortunately, these types of cancers — like cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) — can be more unique and orphaned.

CTCL is a rare type of cancer that begins in white blood cells called T cells (T lymphocytes). This is worrying because these white blood cells are part of the immune system that normally fight infection in the body. 

In CTCL, the T cells develop abnormalities that make them attack the skin causing scaly patches or bumps called lesions or tumors.

There are roughly 3,000 newly reported cases of CTCL in the U.S. annually, while over 20,000 patients live with it.

CTCL Disease Overview

  • A rare class of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL).
  • Malignant T-cells migrate to the skin.
  • Cancer forms patches, lesions or tumors.
  • It affects over 40,000 NHL patients worldwide; currently no cure.
  • $250 million total addressable annual  global market; more than $90 million in U.S. peak annual sales  
  • Two main subtypes of CTCL: 1. Mycosis fungoides (MF) — Early-stage (I-IIA) most common, 88% 5-year survival rate. 2. Sézary syndrome (SS) — Advanced-stage, 24% 5-year survival rate
  • No approved first-line therapy for early stage (I-IIA) CTCL (approximately 90% of CTCL patients); unmet medical need

The need to find effective treatment regimens has seen players like Bausch Health Cos. Inc. BHC, Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. 4151 and Soligenix Inc. SNGX advance research and development into CTCL with several clinical trials already underway.

A Safer, More Convenient Alternative?

Out of the growing number of players in the industry, recent results from Soligenix’s clinical trials seem to have caught the attention of many.

The late-stage biopharmaceutical company boasts of having expertise in the development of orphan and unmet medical need indications, including preclinical, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical expertise.

As current treatment for early-stage CTCL lesions seem complicated given the side effects of many commonly used approaches, Soligenix’s HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin or SGX301) may provide a safer, more convenient alternative.

HyBryte™ is a topical ointment that is applied to the lesions and then activated by safe, visible fluorescent light.

Phase 3 FLASH Study

On July 20, Soligenix announced that the results of its successful Phase 3 FLASH (Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin) study evaluating HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of CTCL were published in the prestigious  Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology, and demonstrated that HyBryte™ treatment significantly reduced lesion size, with the treatment response improving over successive six-week treatment cycles.

The rareness of CTCL — a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma — has allowed the FDA to classify HyBryte™ as an orphan drug and granted it fast-track designation as an unmet medical need currently exists.

With approximately $20 million in cash as of its recent earnings announcement, not including its non-dilutive government funding, Soligenix anticipates having sufficient capital to achieve multiple near-term inflection points as it advances its rare disease pipeline, including submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for marketing authorization in Q4 2022.

With an FDA approval and a U.S. commercial launch  of HyBryte™ in CTCL, the company estimates peak U.S. annual net sales to exceed $90 million and the total U.S. revenues during the 10-year forecast period to be greater than $700 million.

Soligenix Highlights

  • Two business segments with a robust rare disease pipeline
  • Ample cash and non-dilutive government funding
  • De-risked Lead program (HyBryte™ in CTCL)
  • Expansion into psoriasis with greater than $1 billion total addressable global market 
  • Heat-stable vaccine technology being developed in multiple biodefense and infectious diseases

As Fortune Business Insights projects the North America CTCL therapeutics market to grow from $240.9 million in 2021 to $587.4 million in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% in the forecast period, this could present a lot of opportunities for Soligenix as the company ramps up processes for the commercialization of HyBryte™.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by sciencedirect.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: North EquitiesPartner ContentBiotechPenny StocksGeneral