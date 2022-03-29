Identillect Announces Partnership with Abyde

Identillect and Abyde partner bringing their compliance and security solutions together to serve the healthcare industry

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") ID(Frankfurt:8ID), an industry leader in compliant email security services for many non-profit organizations, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Abyde. The partnership with Abyde will help close the gap between security and compliance for customers of both entities. According to HIPAA Journal, in 2021, 51 million healthcare records were exposed or compromised. The problem plagues the healthcare industry and the government's response of increased penalties for non-compliance expresses the need for such solutions for independent providers.

The symbiotic relationship between the two organizations comes with Identillect's flagship product, Delivery Trust®, and Abyde's comprehensive HIPAA compliance software solution. Delivery Trust® was designed specifically for HIPAA regulations as one of the most secure, encrypted email solutions on the market. Abyde's revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides medical practices through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, dynamically generated policies, and more.

"Partnering with Identillect is a strategic move to continue offering value-added solutions to our customers," said Matt DiBlasi, Abyde President. "As a leader in education, we place value in equipping our customers with the tools they need to stay compliant and up to date with resources, like Identillect, to meet their compliance and security needs."

"Abyde is exactly the type of partner Identillect was designed for," said Todd Sexton, Identillect CEO. "Our Delivery Trust email system confirms compliance with all HIPAA records management regulations while simultaneously being the simplest to adopt, with no disruptions for the office staff of irritation learning curves. Identillect continues to make strategic moves to advance our impact by increasing the level of security in the medical industry."

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com .

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

