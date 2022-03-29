HIRE Technologies Launches Pulsify + HIRE Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / HIRE Technologies Inc. HIREHIRRF ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, today announced the launch of Pulsify + HIRE, a value-added distribution program designed to accelerate organic growth within its portfolio companies. By packaging its Pulsify tool into every engagement across its brand portfolio, the program unlocks an exclusive distribution channel.

"The innovative Pulsify + HIRE program is a significant addition to our service offering," said Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer of HIRE. "By expanding the value-chain, our portfolio companies are delivering more to their customer base, enhancing the trusted advisor relationship we share with our clients."

Pulsify will be packaged with staffing and search services at no cost to HIRE's clients. Pulsify is a cloud-based people management platform built around data analytics, timely feedback, predictive insights, and the Net Manager Score™. Pulsify augments the capabilities of high-performing people managers at all levels of seniority at companies of all sizes.

Learn more about Pulsify at pulsifyapp.com.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The Company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing and executive search companies, providing a shared services platform to create value for partners and shareholders. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success. For more information, visit hire.company.

CONTACTS:

Simon Dealy,

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 264-9196

sdealy@hire.company

Caroline Sawamoto,

Investor Relations

(647) 556-4498

investors@hire.company

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that HIRE expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about HIRE's business prospects and the business prospects of its subsidiaries and clients are forward looking statements. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "proposes", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", "anticipate" or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Although the management of HIRE believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of HIRE to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting it and the staffing industry can be found in the Company's Q3-2021 MD&A and its continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. HIRE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: HIRE Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: