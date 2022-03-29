Business Warrior Secures $25 Million Equity Line of Credit from Keystone Capital

New line of credit will be used for future acquisitions, scaling up operations and growing the Business Warrior team

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Business Warrior Corp. BZWR, the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, today announces it has signed a letter of intent for a $25 million equity line of credit with Keystone Capital. The Company expects to use the funds from the line of credit to facilitate future acquisitions, continue to scale operations, and contribute to more growth opportunities.

"We are very grateful for the support we've received from the financial community for Business Warrior's long-term vision," states Company CEO Rhett Doolittle. "Thanks to this new line of credit, Business Warrior is well-positioned to support small businesses and local communities with our products and solutions."



Keystone Capital has agreed to enter into a $25 million equity line of credit agreement with the Company to further support its growth strategy. The equity line agreement will allow Business Warrior to draw up to $25 million over 24 months. The Company will file a registration statement on Form S-1 to register its common shares under the equity line.

"This equity line of credit represents the investment community's long-term belief in the value of what we're doing at Business Warrior," explains Doolittle. "More importantly, it's a win-win-win situation; a win for us, a win for our investors, and a win for small businesses across the United States."

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is an open source technology company providing Small Businesses in the United States with a suite of data driven marketing and next-generation funding solutions to boost local market dominance. Founded in 2014, Business Warrior is singularly focused on offering locally-targeted lead generation marketing and funding solutions that fuel small business growth. By using next generation machine-learning and native software, Business Warrior has made growth funding and conversion marketing accessible for thousands of under-resourced and under-funded small business owners. For more information, visit BusinessWarrior.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

