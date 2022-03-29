Pond Technologies to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") PONDPNDHF(FSE:400), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference taking place virtually on April 4-7, 2022.
The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 11:00am ET on Monday, April 4, 2022, on the Company's website at or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham4/pond.v/2295231. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.
Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/spring2022invreg.
About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:
Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond Technologies is commercializing its patent protected algae growing platform, which converts carbon dioxide (CO2) into algal-based commercial products. Its algae growing platform converts the CO2 found in the untreated stack gas of industrial emitters into animal, human feeds, nutraceuticals, and natural fertilizers. The key is the model is the vertical integration from the initial capturing of the carbon to the growing of algae, to the end sustainable product. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights, and patented CO2-Management. Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.
For further information contact: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at g.smith@pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext. 201; or Cole Stevens at c.stevens@pondtech.com
SOURCE: Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.
