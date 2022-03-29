Orchid Ventures Announces Termination and Signing of a New Licensing Agreement for Orchid Essentials in Oregon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Orchid Ventures, Inc. (the "Company" or "Orchid") ORCDORVRF, a multi-state cannabis innovation company, announced today it has terminated a licensing agreement for Orchid Essentials with Orechid, LLC, also known as Tine Trading Co., signed on May 11, 2020 with cause. Immediately thereafter, Orchid has entered into a new licensing deal with JHMR, Inc., also known as Nimble Distribution, signed on March 15, 2022.

Per the terms of the contract, JHMR, Inc. will pay Orchid a $0.75USD royalty on all cartridges sold and a $0.50USD royalty on all batteries sold. JHMR, Inc. must purchase all vaporizer hardware and terpenes from Orchid, as well as maintain strong brand standards and elevate the brand within the Oregon market. JHMR, Inc. must also meet minimum monthly sales and quarterly sales growth requirements to maintain exclusivity within the Oregon market.

"We are excited to announce that Nimble Distribution will be our new licensee for the Orchid Essentials brand in the state of Oregon. Nimble is highly respected in the industry and has had tremendous success with their KITES brand and business portfolio. Though our previous licensee was unable to deliver on growth objectives, the Orchid brand remains well positioned in the market and the opportunity to accelerate growth is significant. The leadership team at Nimble is extremely passionate about the Orchid brand, as they've been loyal customers over the years and have followed the brand's progress. They are a high growth operator in the state and we've been impressed with their leadership and the quality of their operations." said Rick Brown, President of Orchid Ventures. "We are confident that the Orchid Essentials brand will be well positioned to fully realize its growth potential under the leadership of the Nimble team."

"All of us at NIMBLE are passionate about the Orchid brand. As consumers over the years, the NIMBLE team has enjoyed Orchid products and been excited to see the brand and products in the market. NIMBLE believes that Orchid's products and technologies will be a great fit with Nimble's growth plans. The two companies have many similarities, with the same standards for excellence, a clear passion for the business and the discipline and professional leadership necessary to win. We are confident that this partnership will enable both Nimble and the Orchid Essentials brand to flourish and reach their combined potential in the Oregon market." said Joy Hudson , Founder and COO.

JHMR, Inc (Nimble Distribution) is an Oregon based, industry leading, cannabis product developer, manufacturer and distributor that also offers contract manufacturing and co-packing. Its underlying focus on social justice provides a unique incentive to build consumer engagement and sales.

With NIMBLE's commitment to mechanization and efficiency, the company has seen benefits to quality, consistency, and COGS while dramatically increasing production volumes.

NIMBLE launched its signature house pre roll brand, KITES, in September of 2021. KITES has grown to 70 points of distribution in its first 6 months and has donated $10,494 to NuProject. NuProject programs increase success outcomes for cannabis entrepreneurs and professionals of color.

NIMBLE represents a catalog of indoor farms as well as product offerings beyond flower and pre-rolled cannabis to include Oshihana, a line of cannabis-infused skincare products. Plans for a premium single-packed pre-roll and an edible product, are also underway.

Orchid Ventures is a California-based cannabis innovation company that has developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery systems. Orchid also owns 100% of PurTec Delivery Systems, a company that produces, markets and sells clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU, and has unrivaled product quality and value pricing. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling businesses and building sustainable revenue growth through value-generating partnerships and innovation that creates enterprise value. Learn more at https://purtecdesigns.com/

