TDG Gold Corp. Intersects 34.0 Metres of 8.49 G/T Gold Equivalent in the Creek Zone, Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. TDG (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report a 34.0 metre ("m") drill intercept of 7.19 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 105 g/t silver ("Ag") [8.49 g/t AuEq*] in hole SH21-040B (Figure 1) located in the Creek Zone, contained within a broader interval of 76.3 m of 3.33 g/t Au and 51 g/t Ag [3.97 g/t AuEq*] at TDG's former producing Shasta project in the Toodoggone District, B.C (Figure 2).

DDH SH21-040B intersected: 34.0 m of 7.19 g/t Au and 105 g/t Ag from 59.0 m depth

Figure 1. Schematic Cross section of Drillhole SH21-040B.

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1 g/t AuEq.

Figure 2. Plan view of drillholes SH21-040 and SH21-040B, Creek Zone.

Steven Kramar, TDG's Senior Geologist and B.C. Program Lead, commented: "SH21-040 and SH21-040B were designed to drill into the central part of the mineralized target area within the Creek Zone, stepping back away from the historical mine workings. These results demonstrate that high-grade material has been left in situ by previous operators. It also gives us the opportunity to track this style of grade and thickness at Shasta to the west of SH21-040B and parallel along strike of the Shasta Fault."

SH21-040 was originally designed to confirm continuity of grade in historical holes in proximity that were drilled to shallow depths and under-assayed. Hole SH21-040 was not completed to depth as it terminated in a void, interpreted to be mine workings likely due to inaccurate information from a series of historical collar locations, and which hole SH21-040 has now helped to rectify. Hole SH21-040B was drilled ten degrees steeper and achieved the objective of passing through to the target depth of 120 m. Assay results returned precious metal concentrations significantly higher than anticipated based on historical neighbours, with mineralization persisting beyond the modelled target depth.

Other key intercepts in the 2021 drilling within the section window (+/- 10 m slice) are summarised in Table 1 and presented on section, along with drillholes SH21-040 and SH21-040B; Figure 3. Drill results for remaining 2021 drillholes are pending analytical results.

Table 1. Significant Results from the 2021 Drilling within the Creek Zone.

Drillhole From To Length Au Ag AuEq* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) SH21-040 47.9 63.3 15.4 3.35 104 4.65 incl 55.5 60.0 4.5 8.61 215 11.30 SH21-040B 50.7 127.0 76.3 3.33 51 3.97 incl 59.0 93.0 34.0 7.19 105 8.49 and 142.6 149.9 7.3 0.57 3 0.61 *Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1 g/t AuEq. **Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is estimated between 75 to 95 % of core length, and core recovery is estimated to be > 90 %. ***Calculated composites are truncated to significant 2 digits for Au/AuEq and the nearest whole number for Ag.

Photo 1 presents an example of near-surface vein style and mineralization; in this case, higher concentrations of precious metals correlate to intensity of quartz veining/brecciation (from 88.5 m to 93.0 m; 13.22 g/t Au and 34 g/t Ag; 13.66 g/t AuEq*).

Photo 1. Mineralization encountered in drillhole SH21-040B from 89.53 - 95.75 m; calculated composite (absolute, no cut off) through 88.5 to 93.0 m (4.5m) 13.22 g/t Au and 34 g/t Ag [13.66 g/t AuEq*] .

Mineralization occurs in SH21-040B as disseminated sulphides (pyrite) and quartz-carbonate vein/stockwork and vein-breccia hosted acanthite in potassic/sericite/chlorite altered plagioclase phyric crystal and ash volcaniclastic rocks. Generally, increasing potassic alteration and quartz-carbonate vein density is indicative of increased precious metal concentrations, but is not diagnostic in all cases.

All 2021 drillholes were HQ sized drill core, and historical core are NQ/BQ core size. Particulars for 2021 drillholes (location, depth, etc.) are presented in Table 2. Assay results were received from SGS Labs Canada ("SGS"). Internal QA/QC review by TDG, working with Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS"), is ongoing and therefore results are still considered preliminary.



Figure 3. Cross section of Drillholes SH21-040 and SH21-040B.

Table 2. 2021 Drillhole Particulars.

HOLE UTME (NAD83) UTMN (NAD83) Azimuth(°) Dip(°) Final Depth (m) SH21-040 620,910 6,347,429 90 -70 57 SH21-040B 620,910 6,347,429 240 -80 177

QA/QC

Samples for the Shasta 2021 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to an SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence. The 2021 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to the SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. Samples were prepared and analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 3, where information about methodology can be found on the SGS Canada Website, in the analytical guide (here).

Table 3. Au and Ag Analytical Methods.

Drillhole Prep Method Au Method Ag Method Au-Overlimit Method Ag-Overlimit SH21-040 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A N/A SH21-040B PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V

Quality assurance and control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program was administered by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested. For the purposes of this press release, results are ‘preliminary' and thus have not undergone TDG's comprehensive QAQC investigations.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes historical drilling information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results. Further data review is underway, in order to verify the validity of the data for the anticipated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

