Orogen Appoints Mr. Justin Quigley as Board Chair

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / OGNOGNRF Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Orogen's board of directors has elected independent board member Mr. Justin Quigley as chairman. Mr. Quigley joined in Orogen's board in August 2021 and has taken a key role at the board level to support the Company's corporate strategy.

"Orogen has strategically positioned itself as a cash-flowing royalty company with two key royalty assets created from the Company's generative exploration business," said Orogen Chairman Justin Quigley. "The Ermitaño deposit is now in production providing Orogen royalty revenue and the positive advancements at the Silicon project has potential to grow the value of Orogen's royalty on the project. These are quality royalties at the forefront of their value cycle, located in premier mining jurisdictions, and operated by capable mining companies. Our cornerstone assets, taken together with the potential of our early-stage royalty portfolio and 14 optioned exploration projects, positions Orogen to deliver exceptional value for shareholders."

"Justin Quigley's appointment as Chairman brings a dynamic element to the leadership of Orogen's board of directors," commented Orogen CEO Paddy Nicol. "His commercial and legal expertise in mineral exploration and mining complements Orogen's strategy of growth through organic royalty generation and acquisition. Moreover, Justin has considerable experience in mergers and acquisitions. He also takes a keen interest in the ongoing development of Orogen's governance as a guide to increased cultural integrity, performance, and sustainable business practice."

Justin is an internationally experienced business development executive with multi-commodity expertise in the natural resources sector. Currently, he serves as the Vice President - Commercial & Legal Affairs for a private Canadian natural resource company. Prior to this, he served as Vice-President for Rio Tinto Exploration in the Americas with the responsibility to formulate and execute commercial strategies for acquisitions and divestments. Justin also served in various roles for Rio Tinto Exploration and Placer Dome, including General Counsel for Rio Tinto Exploration North America and Kennecott Minerals Company where he managed the commercial and legal affairs of these companies.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the producing Ermitaño gold-silver deposit in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) being developed by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (inferred gold resources of 3.37 million ounces) (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti N.A. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

