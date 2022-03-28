Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of Y, PONO, OAS, and VOLT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Alleghany Corporation Y

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Alleghany Corporation to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. for $848.02 in case per share of Alleghany owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Pono Capital Corp. PONO

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of PONO and Benuvia, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. OAS

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OAS and Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. VOLT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VOLT to Vega Consulting, Inc. for $6.00 in cash per share of VOLT owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING © 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE: Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

View source version on accesswire.com: