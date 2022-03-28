Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of EMCF, POLY, SWM, and VEC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Emclaire Financial Corp. EMCF Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EMCF to Farmers National Banc. Corp.. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, EMCF shareholders may receive $40.00 in cash per share or 2.15 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Famers' shares and 30% cash.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Plantronics, Inc. POLY

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of POLY to HP Inc. for $40.00 in cash per share of POLY owned.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. SWM

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SWM and Neenah, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Neenah shareholders will receive 1.358 shares of SWM common stock for each share of Neenah owned.

Vectrus, Inc. VEC

Lifshitz Law LLP announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of the VEC and The Vertex Company.

